What is our Prime Time Problem?

Meh I thought the officials would call a fair game. I was wrongDoesn't matter what time this game was played, our offensive line is awful compared to Philly's d-line and vice versa. Very predictable outcome
When the lights are on, we always fail. For years. We really need to build our trenches otherwise we are an empty team.
This what happens when you sign often injured guys and then sign dopes to be backups.You win the trenches you win the game. We needed our starters today not our backups.
miami beat patriots prime time before they looked bad. Same patriots that beat bills so there you have it
We were far too light on availability to expect to win this one, this team is paper-thin sadly...particularly when the refs job us, and McD, seemed to me anyway, tried to get to cute with a lot of plays. Bad recipe.We just beat the Patriots week 2 on SNF. We beat the Steelers the year before and the Ravens the year before that. Do you even know what the word always means?