What is our Prime Time Problem?

Not good enough. Can't play good football away from home let alone against playoff teams. Fins will have to get over that hump in next couple of yrs or our best players will be gone and its another rebuild.
 
eMCee85 said:
When the lights are on, we always fail. For years. We really need to build our trenches otherwise we are an empty team.
miami beat patriots prime time before they looked bad. Same patriots that beat bills so there you have it
 
AZStryker said:
We just beat the Patriots week 2 on SNF. We beat the Steelers the year before and the Ravens the year before that. Do you even know what the word always means?
We were far too light on availability to expect to win this one, this team is paper-thin sadly...particularly when the refs job us, and McD, seemed to me anyway, tried to get to cute with a lot of plays. Bad recipe.
 
