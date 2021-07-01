 What is our surprise ability | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is our surprise ability

chuck dezl

chuck dezl

Club Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2010
Messages
683
Reaction score
1,081
Location
MI
Obviously I think it's the takeaways on defense, can we keep it up? I mean we had takeaways on special teams too... I feel like that is what will be the hardest to sustain.
Similar to how the qb for the Bills came out of nowhere last year, is that gonna happen again?
Will Jets still suck?
Will bb look like a typical Browns cast-off?
That is how I interpreted last season and I feel like any good writer could make Miami look like the best or the worst. Same thing with all the other teams. Obviously the Bills need to be worked over a bit right now...
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,638
Reaction score
14,031
I'm hoping that our 'surprise' is that our O-line takes a huge step forward. If they can become an average line, Tua's confidence will soar. If they can become an above-average line, and we can run behind these guys (even if its only against the mediocre teams), we'll have a top 10 Offense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom