What is Ryan Fitzpatrick's role

Before you toss the word "bridge" or "mentor," let's agree on one thing, averaging like 5-6 wins a year for his career, needs to be called what it is, a journeyman. Let's not get excited about the wins he led us to, because all that is, is hurting our draft business. In a very limited role, we still don't know what we have in Rosen. You can say what you want to say, the 10th overall pick a couple drafts ago, should have played. In addition, if you are going to draft a qb at 5, you probably should play him. If that means another season of 4-5 wins, but actual overall better play, then that's ok (if your rookie gets PT). You hold two first round picks and with the gaping holes still left on this team, picking in the top 5 again would make sense. Winning 6-8 games next year proves worthless unless the rookie is leading the way. The absolute worse scenario is Fitzpatrick plays, leads us to 7 wins, and we're back to drafting in the middle of round 1, with no qb-play from the rookie. At some point we have to let this thing go