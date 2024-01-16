What is the Biggest Difference Between Miami and the Remaining Playoff Teams?

I think this is a good question/discussion to open the offseason and see where Miami needs to improve. I think, had injuries been more limited, it might have been a different season. One more win and Miami would have hosted Pittsburgh. I think that would have been a win. Hard to imagine the Dolphins going much farther than that, though, based on how they finished the season.



What happened happened and here we are, the frustration of yet another season watching other teams competing for the Lombardi Trophy. Personally, I think the two best remaining teams are Baltimore and San Francisco so maybe that's a good starting point.



The Ravens are probably the most physical team in the NFL and have a multi-dimensional quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Jackson hasn't come up big in the postseason yet, so that still has to be answered for them. Not sure Baltimore really has a weakness. John Harbaugh has been coaching there for a long-time and there's a lot of stability in the organization.



The 49ers are loaded at the skill positions, lots of YAC players like Samuel and Kittle. Ayuk is really good as well. Purdy isn't a scrambler per say, but he moves pretty well and can buy second chances. The defensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Kyle Shanahan has been there for quite some time now and the 49ers have a super bowl appearance under his leadership. SF is kind of miscast, IMO, as a finesse team. Not sure any team in the NFC, that's left, will challenge San Francisco.



Kansas City has won two of the last three championships with Reid and Mahomes. Defensively, they pursue and tackle well. The offense, this season, wasn't great but they do have an excellent tight end in Travis Kelce. Buffalo has been knocking on the door with Allen and a strong defense. They are probably the most volatile of the teams remaining due to Allen's style of player (which Josh is going to show up?).