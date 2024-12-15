 What is the cap hit if we cut Tua tomorrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is the cap hit if we cut Tua tomorrow

lynx said:
Maybe it's just me, but being able to spell "Tua" should be a pre-requisite for starting threads
It’s just me, people could spend less time bitching about how people post and talk about the Dolphins in some reasonable fashion.
 
Tua cannot reasonably be cut until 2026, designating it as a post 6/1 cut. Anything before that is just harmful to the team.
 
