What is the harder pill to swallow?

Dolfansal

Draft Tua and he is the injury prone QB many think. He has an ok career but never can stay healthy.

or

Pass on Tua and he is a Hall of Fame QB that many think he will be.

Every position is a gamble. Especially every QB. We can gamble on his injury history or gamble that we can coach up Herbert or gamble that Love really isn't the int machine he showed last year(not to mention his marijuana arrest)
 
fish_fan

I'd find the pass to be worse for me. I'd rather gamble on greatness and risk the strike out. If he turns out to be injury prone so be it. One will know fairly quickly and be able to move on. No more 7 year projects based on 'potential' please.
 
Fin-Loco

I'd rather pass on him and watch him pull an Andrew Luck in three yers than to pretend that he's going to come to the NFL and suddenly have his bones turn into titanium. The guy is a walking glass jaw and you want him to fight Tyson.
 
juicifer1269

I’d rather draft him and have him be injury prone than pass and watch him be a HOF.

I know Ginn ended up being an exponentially better pro than Brady Quinn but we made a mistake by passing on QB.
 
