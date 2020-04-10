What is the harder pill to swallow?

Draft Tua and he is the injury prone QB many think. He has an ok career but never can stay healthy.



or



Pass on Tua and he is a Hall of Fame QB that many think he will be.



Every position is a gamble. Especially every QB. We can gamble on his injury history or gamble that we can coach up Herbert or gamble that Love really isn't the int machine he showed last year(not to mention his marijuana arrest)