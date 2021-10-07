 What is the team doing this week? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is the team doing this week?

Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2004
Messages
1,009
Reaction score
1,176
Location
Saranac, Michigan
I see a lot of noise on here but nothing about how the team is preparing for the upcoming game. I don't have a Twitter account so I am not able to see if there are any reports coming out of the portions of practice that are open to the media about any players being shuffled around. Any OL being moved around or promoted/demoted? Who is filling in on KR and PR now that Grant has been traded? Any new wrinkles to the offense or defense?
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
7,013
Reaction score
9,198
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
If it ain't broke don't fix it. The offensive game plan is perfectly fine, and the co-coordinators are doing a fantastic job of putting together a game plan on a weekly basis. It's the execution that's off.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,420
Reaction score
2,111
Flores said in his interview that the schemes were good, they just weren't executed properly, so I imagine nothing changes. Just tell the guys to try harder. :)
 
B

Bridgeburner

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 9, 2011
Messages
448
Reaction score
382
Michigan Mike said:
I see a lot of noise on here but nothing about how the team is preparing for the upcoming game. I don't have a Twitter account so I am not able to see if there are any reports coming out of the portions of practice that are open to the media about any players being shuffled around. Any OL being moved around or promoted/demoted? Who is filling in on KR and PR now that Grant has been traded? Any new wrinkles to the offense or defense?
Click to expand...
They've eschewed what they were doing as it's not working. They've been doing Hot Yoga, exorcisms and share circles. DeVante Parker also learned to play the hurdy gurdy instrument and put on a concert for the players and coaches.
 
