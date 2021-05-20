What is the true impact of a full off season?

I just want to bring up the discussion point that has occurred to me recently, and that is what is the true impact of having a full off-season with workouts, training camp, preseason, weight training etc?



I think a lot of people are focused on Tua, and rightfully so, but what about guys like Austin Jackson who had the surgery and no ability to bulk pack up having an off-season to get bigger and stronger and work on technique or somebody like Robert hunt on Solomon Kindley losing bad weight and putting on good muscle while refining technique.



Or even guys like Iggy and B Jones just any more time to look at film work on their physicality work on technique and things of that nature.



And that would just be focusing on the young guys; somebody like AVG stepping into a new roll but having a lot of time to get used to it. I think that kind of stuff is going to be a more significant impact especially early on.



I think Flores has kind of have the deck stacked against him early in seasons, with his first year having a completely stripped down roster and very little overall talent in his second year having no rookie mini camp, mini camp, training camp, preseason, and having to bring along seven or eight rookies at light speed. I think the work he did and his staff did is more remarkable if you look at it like that.



So I’m interested to see not only what do you think the overall impact of a full off season will be but people in particular you think will benefit and we will see a significant jump from; or even if you expect rookies to make an impact faster because they will have a large number of reps going into the season as compared to last year.