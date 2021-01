BTW, I think it was flagrant BS for Grier to make a declaration that 'Tua is our QB next year'.

If Miami sees a guy they like better, or a trade situation falls into their laps like what the DeShawn Watson situation is, and they move on from Tua then they prove themselves as liars.

"We look at every option available to improve our football team" is how you answer that question.

If we get through FA and the draft and Tua is our QB, then Tua is our QB.

The Dolphins didnt owe Tua a 'pat on the back' that might turn out to be a lie, anyway.