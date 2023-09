For now I think there are two main explanations that contributed:



1. The Chargers offense is very, very good. The times they struggled last year they had key injuries. When healthy their offense is as dangerous as anyone.



2. Not enough preseason/live football snaps while learning a new scheme. I think McDaniel may have gone a little too far with sitting starters out in preseason. I get that the games are meaningless and you don’t want injury, but game one counts in the standings just as much as game seventeen, so we need to be a bit better prepared. The offense was fine because we were bringing back pretty much everyone and the offensive scheme didn’t change, but that wasn’t the case for the D. Wilkins’ holdout didn’t help. He was invisible/getting worked by the Chargers until the final possession when it’s plays that go more on instinct and adrenaline than anything.