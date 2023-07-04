 What is wrong with this picture | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is wrong with this picture

D

dreamblk

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
1,249
Reaction score
1,984
Why does the ESPN dolphins page has images and discussions on other teams and you have to scroll down to get info on the dolphins?
it has been like this for weeks. Every other AFC East team page has direct news about the team the page is dedicated to!

www.espn.com

Miami Dolphins Football - Dolphins News, Scores, Stats, Rumors & More | ESPN

Visit ESPN to view the latest Miami Dolphins news, scores, stats, standings, rumors, and more
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
dreamblk said:
Why does the ESPN dolphins page has images and discussions on other teams and you have to scroll down to get info on the dolphins?
it has been like this for weeks. Every other AFC East team page has direct news about the team the page is dedicated to!

www.espn.com

Miami Dolphins Football - Dolphins News, Scores, Stats, Rumors & More | ESPN

Visit ESPN to view the latest Miami Dolphins news, scores, stats, standings, rumors, and more
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
I'm not sure, but I think each of those stories involve the Dolphins. The photo might not be Dolphin related, but I think the stories are. For example the first story is about 10 players that can shape the NFL this year. If there's a Dolphin on the list it's Dolphin related. The second story is about qbs using helmet cam to improve. Obviously Tua and Miami related. The thrid story is about the teams with the best rosters. I believe Miami is high on the list. So while the stories aren't exclusively Miami related they are Miami related. Plus, with the exception of the Hill incident, what recent Dolphin news are they missing? It's quiet right now. Once Miami makes a roster move or the NFL completes it's action with Hill there will be more news.
 
not buying it that... why not put photos of the Dolphins players if the story is about them...that is just basic content marketing 101.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I'm not sure, but I think each of those stories involve the Dolphins. The photo might not be Dolphin related, but I think the stories are. For example the first story is about 10 players that can shape the NFL this year. If there's a Dolphin on the list it's Dolphin related. The second story is about qbs using helmet cam to improve. Obviously Tua and Miami related. The thrid story is about the teams with the best rosters. I believe Miami is high on the list. So while the stories aren't exclusively Miami related they are Miami related. Plus, with the exception of the Hill incident, what recent Dolphin news are they missing? It's quiet right now. Once Miami makes a roster move or the NFL completes it's action with Hill there will be more news.
Click to expand...
When i go to the Dolphins page i do not want to see Stephon Diggs running for a TD at the top of the page. What are you talking about bro?
 
dreamblk said:
Why does the ESPN dolphins page has images and discussions on other teams and you have to scroll down to get info on the dolphins?
it has been like this for weeks. Every other AFC East team page has direct news about the team the page is dedicated to!

www.espn.com

Miami Dolphins Football - Dolphins News, Scores, Stats, Rumors & More | ESPN

Visit ESPN to view the latest Miami Dolphins news, scores, stats, standings, rumors, and more
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...
What in the shit are you even talking about? Meanwhile, who cares about the ESPN Dolphins page?
 
When I come to Fin Heaven I expect to hear about the dolphins not see images of other teams. Visit the other AFC East team pages and maybe your eyes will be open. However, if you have been disrespected for so long that I guess you all are just used to it.
 
dreamblk said:
When i go to the Dolphins page i do not want to see Stephon Diggs running for a TD at the top of the page. What are you talking about bro?
Click to expand...

I’m with you, it’s bad form.

All the more reason to bury the Bills this year. Keep the receipts.
 
dreamblk said:
When i go to the Dolphins page i do not want to see Stephon Diggs running for a TD at the top of the page. What are you talking about bro?
Click to expand...
So you think they should have a different picture for each of the 10 players mentioned in story to apaise each fan base depending on which fan page the story is linked to? For example if Hill is on the list use a picture of Hill if the story appears on the Dolphin page. Use a picture of Diggs on the Bills page. Use a picture Chase on the Bengals page.

It's likely just me, but I think it's that type of entitlement that makes people think Dolphin fans are a little off. It seems like it's a slow time of the year and we're just searching for something to feel victimized by or to complain about. Don't get me wrong you're as welcome to your opinion as I am or anyone else is. I just disagree in this case.
 
Last edited:
yes, I unsubscribe from their cable and soon if they do not fix their website will have to move from that.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
So you think they should have a different picture for each ot the 10 players mentioned in story to apaise each fan base depending on which fan page the story is linked to? For example if Hill is on the list use a picture of Hill iif the story appears on the Dolphin page. Use a picture of Diggs on the Bills page. Use a picture Chase on the Bengals page.

It's likely just me, but I think it's that type of entitlement makes people think Dolphin fans are a little off. It seems like it's a slow time of the year and we're just searching for something to feel victimized by or to complain about. Don't get me wrong you're as welcome to your opinion as I am or anyone else is. I just disagree in this case.
Click to expand...
I respect your point of view but we know they have a slight bias towards the Jets this is not a one-off I notice it now over the last year.
The bottom line is if you look at the other AFC East teams the subtle disrespect or lack of attention is there. It is not professional for a large professional media organization to have bias. Period. Everyone on this forum has mentioned it before not sure why the subtle attacks at my post.
 
dreamblk said:
I respect your point of view but we know they have a slight bias towards the Jets this is not a one-off I notice it now over the last year.
The bottom line is if you look at the other AFC East teams the subtle disrespect or lack of attention is there. It is not professional for a large professional media organization to have bias. Period. Everyone on this forum has mentioned it before not sure why the subtle attacks at my post.
Click to expand...
Sorry you feel I'm attacking you personally. I would have posted the same response regardless of who posted it. I just don't buy into the "the national media is out to get us" stuff. To me it just seems like it's always something. First we complain if our team isn't making the list for such things as having a great roster or impact players. Then if we are praised and put on the list, instead of focusing on that we complain about an attached photo. As I said earlier, I could be wrong and you could be right, and based on the responses we'll get here I suspect you'll get more thumbs up then I will. To me it just comes off as always sounding like a victim,even about little meaningless matters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom