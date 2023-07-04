What is wrong with this picture

dreamblk said: When i go to the Dolphins page i do not want to see Stephon Diggs running for a TD at the top of the page. What are you talking about bro? Click to expand...

So you think they should have a different picture for each of the 10 players mentioned in story to apaise each fan base depending on which fan page the story is linked to? For example if Hill is on the list use a picture of Hill if the story appears on the Dolphin page. Use a picture of Diggs on the Bills page. Use a picture Chase on the Bengals page.It's likely just me, but I think it's that type of entitlement that makes people think Dolphin fans are a little off. It seems like it's a slow time of the year and we're just searching for something to feel victimized by or to complain about. Don't get me wrong you're as welcome to your opinion as I am or anyone else is. I just disagree in this case.