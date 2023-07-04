What is wrong with this picture

Why does the ESPN dolphins page has images and discussions on other teams and you have to scroll down to get info on the dolphins?
it has been like this for weeks. Every other AFC East team page has direct news about the team the page is dedicated to!
it has been like this for weeks. Every other AFC East team page has direct news about the team the page is dedicated to!
Miami Dolphins Football - Dolphins News, Scores, Stats, Rumors & More | ESPN
Visit ESPN to view the latest Miami Dolphins news, scores, stats, standings, rumors, and more
www.espn.com