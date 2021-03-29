 What is you gut telling you? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is you gut telling you?

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
921
Reaction score
1,774
What do you think Miami will do with our first round picks, not who you want but who you think Chris Grier will target. If you want you can add who you would want as opposed to what you think also.

Im thinking:
6) Devonta Smith
18) Azeez Ojulari

I think the front office is going to want to pair Tua with Smith. By adding Fuller and already having Parker it gives us a trio of weapons to attack every level of the field. We need an edge bad and the front office has shown they value taking premium positions with premium picks even if the player may be considered a reach. It seems we have a Georgia connection and I think Grier goes back to that pipeline.

My Preference:
6) Kyle Pitts
18) Najee Harris

I just think Pitts has the most potential of anyone in the draft and the Pitts/Gesicki duo would be a night mare to cover. Najee Harris is just that high character, complete player that I think can be a bell cow back and take a lot of pressure off Tua.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,273
Reaction score
3,756
Location
Miami
My gut is telling me that we have a lot of bad talent evaluators at FinHeaven. Anyone wanting Pitts early in the draft is a dummy, not you OP, but everyone else. Anyone thinking Waddle is better or will go before D. Smith is even dumber. Me personally I would just redraft Noah Igbinoghene with both of our first picks, just for good measure.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,947
Reaction score
10,959
Location
Bahamas
BennySwella said:
My gut is telling me that we have a lot of bad talent evaluators at FinHeaven. Anyone wanting Pitts early in the draft is a dummy, not you OP, but everyone else. Anyone thinking Waddle is better or will go before D. Smith is even dumber. Me personally I would just redraft Noah Igbinoghene with both of our first picks, just for good measure.
Click to expand...
We'll just follow you then.

Good job calling out other posters who aren't inline with you.
 
Aquaaiea

Aquaaiea

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 19, 2012
Messages
393
Reaction score
170
If it was either Smith and Edge 1A and 1B or Pitts and Harris then I’d go Pitts and Harris!
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,111
Reaction score
9,828
Location
New Jersey
My mind tells me I look more like the Rock, while my gut says I'm more like John Candy!!! Lmaooooo!!!:pbj:
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
6,873
Reaction score
919
Location
Sparks, NV
My gut is that 1A will be Smith or Waddle and 1B will be Harris.

My preference would probably be Pitts or Smith at 1A and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 1B. IMO he'd be a better version of what we wanted Minkah to be and could easily end up being the best defensive player in the draft.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,273
Reaction score
3,756
Location
Miami
andyahs said:
We'll just follow you then.

Good job calling out other posters who aren't inline with you.
Click to expand...

Who said? Ii is just my opinion on those 2 particular players. I think Pitts is being very overrated by the media and this board and Waddle as well but not as much.

I would happily take them on my team if chosen, I just think they are being hyped up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom