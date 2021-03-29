What is you gut telling you?

What do you think Miami will do with our first round picks, not who you want but who you think Chris Grier will target. If you want you can add who you would want as opposed to what you think also.



Im thinking:

6) Devonta Smith

18) Azeez Ojulari



I think the front office is going to want to pair Tua with Smith. By adding Fuller and already having Parker it gives us a trio of weapons to attack every level of the field. We need an edge bad and the front office has shown they value taking premium positions with premium picks even if the player may be considered a reach. It seems we have a Georgia connection and I think Grier goes back to that pipeline.



My Preference:

6) Kyle Pitts

18) Najee Harris



I just think Pitts has the most potential of anyone in the draft and the Pitts/Gesicki duo would be a night mare to cover. Najee Harris is just that high character, complete player that I think can be a bell cow back and take a lot of pressure off Tua.