What is your greatest draft day fear?

Trading away all our talent to accumulate draft picks, followed by a terrible year....



.....just to draft a guy who has all the talent in the world but is small, left handed, and gets banged up a lot.....



....and trading away valuable and needed picks to move up one or two spots to get this guy, only to realize that.....



....a QB isnt the only thing a team needs. Even the mighty Marino took us to one SB in 16 years, proving that an elite QB is pretty darn nice to have, but much more is required.



Moving up to get Tua is a fools errand. If he’s there at 5, I could live with it, but trading away what we got (and suffered for) to move up a couple spots for one questionable guy seems unsound.



Which is why we’ll probably do it.