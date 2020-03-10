What is your greatest draft day fear?

ChitownPhins28

Mine is that we trade up for a guy who might never even be healthy enough to play a regular season NFL down. We would lose the ability, because of the trade up, to make up for losing Tunsil and wind up with another season of terrible offensive line play, still completely unable to pressure the other team's QB, or cover RBs out of the backfield.

On a side note; do you think "if he's good enough to take at #5, he's good enough to lose our #18 and second round pick to secure." ?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Drafting Love at 5 and setting the team back another 5 years.
 
Danny

Danny

Wasting picks would be my biggest fear. So much talent on this draft and we have some many picks that we should come out of it with several talented players but I worry that we might start to trade up and end up with only one good player.
 
multistage

multistage

Trading away all our talent to accumulate draft picks, followed by a terrible year....

.....just to draft a guy who has all the talent in the world but is small, left handed, and gets banged up a lot.....

....and trading away valuable and needed picks to move up one or two spots to get this guy, only to realize that.....

....a QB isnt the only thing a team needs. Even the mighty Marino took us to one SB in 16 years, proving that an elite QB is pretty darn nice to have, but much more is required.

Moving up to get Tua is a fools errand. If he’s there at 5, I could live with it, but trading away what we got (and suffered for) to move up a couple spots for one questionable guy seems unsound.

Which is why we’ll probably do it.
 
