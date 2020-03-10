What is your greatest draft day fear?

ChitownPhins28
Mine is that we trade up for a guy who might never even be healthy enough to play a regular season NFL down. We would lose the ability, because of the trade up, to make up for losing Tunsil and wind up with another season of terrible offensive line play, still completely unable to pressure the other team's QB, or cover RBs out of the backfield.
On a side note; do you think "if he's good enough to take at #5, he's good enough to lose our #18 and second round pick to secure." ?
