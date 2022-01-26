 What is your ideal OL next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is your ideal OL next year?

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,174
Reaction score
2,831
LT- Liam Eichenberg or Austin Jackson. This sucks both guys were terrible last year. But after investing high picks in both, I’m fixing every other spot letting these guys battle it out and pray one them improves significantly.

LG- Laken Tomlinson he would be a big free agent signing, big part of the 49ers run success. Has been an extremely durable and improved throughout his career.

C- Tyler Linderbaum, this will most likely have to come from a slight trade up. He’s undersized but gives us an athletic center we can use in creative ways. Having 2 massive guards next to him should help mitigate his lack of size.

RG- Robert Hunt our best OL from last year another year starting at RG with better talent around him could vault him into that next tier of good young olineman.

RT- Trent Brown he was one of the better RTs in football and a massive upgrade over Jesse Davis. Trent would be tuas blindside protector. And will come a little cheaper than the top LT free agents. A Trent Brown and Robert Hunt Right side of the OL is a ton of talent and mass, add that with a pulling Linderbaum and we could have some exciting OL push in the run game.

I know I’m probably gonna get blasted for keeping LT with those guys. But tried to create a somewhat realistic OL. Still added 3 new players. Two proven vets that will be pricey but not outrageous and the best center in the draft. Would you guys be happy with that? Who would you want let me know in the comments
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,113
Reaction score
5,497
Location
Miami
I don't care exactly who as long as it is an infusion of proven talent. Center Ryan Jensen would be an incredible start. We need to start signing olineman the way we sign DBs... many and often.
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Da Dalphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 23, 2004
Messages
16,484
Reaction score
2,158
Location
Bradenton,FL
Your line would be a huge upgrade. But the thought of that LT gives me nightmares.

I would prefer to have the hole at LG. LE is a guard imo. Let him and Jackson fight it out at LG. Sign two tackles. And potentially a center too.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,174
Reaction score
2,831
Nappy Roots said:
Your line would be a huge upgrade. But the thought of that LT gives me nightmares.

I would prefer to have the hole at LG. LE is a guard imo. Let him and Jackson fight it out at LG. Sign two tackles. And potentially a center too.
Click to expand...

Yeah I just didn’t love the idea of paying massive money to Terron Armstead who has injury concerns, or Duane Brown who is older, Cam Robinson will be overpaid and he’s mediocre at best, and I don’t think Orlando Brown Jr gets out of KC after they just traded a first for him. That leaves slim pickings there and don’t love the idea of reaching for another LT in the draft early.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,824
Reaction score
6,075
Location
Garden State
BennySwella said:
I don't care exactly who as long as it is an infusion of proven talent. Center Ryan Jensen would be an incredible start. We need to start signing olineman the way we sign DBs... many and often.
Click to expand...
Jensen, 100%, reliable and very solid. Would run the 10.5 or whatever he'll get myself (as long as Ross provides it). A solid vet at center would help out our guards immediately. We get too much push inside
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom