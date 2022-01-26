What is your ideal OL next year?

LT- Liam Eichenberg or Austin Jackson. This sucks both guys were terrible last year. But after investing high picks in both, I’m fixing every other spot letting these guys battle it out and pray one them improves significantly.



LG- Laken Tomlinson he would be a big free agent signing, big part of the 49ers run success. Has been an extremely durable and improved throughout his career.



C- Tyler Linderbaum, this will most likely have to come from a slight trade up. He’s undersized but gives us an athletic center we can use in creative ways. Having 2 massive guards next to him should help mitigate his lack of size.



RG- Robert Hunt our best OL from last year another year starting at RG with better talent around him could vault him into that next tier of good young olineman.



RT- Trent Brown he was one of the better RTs in football and a massive upgrade over Jesse Davis. Trent would be tuas blindside protector. And will come a little cheaper than the top LT free agents. A Trent Brown and Robert Hunt Right side of the OL is a ton of talent and mass, add that with a pulling Linderbaum and we could have some exciting OL push in the run game.



I know I’m probably gonna get blasted for keeping LT with those guys. But tried to create a somewhat realistic OL. Still added 3 new players. Two proven vets that will be pricey but not outrageous and the best center in the draft. Would you guys be happy with that? Who would you want let me know in the comments