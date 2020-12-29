What Ive been up to (fins related)

So its been a while since my last post, but I'm excited to provide an update to you all. 3 years ago I met Ricky Williams at his superbowl party. Shortly thereafter we negotiated a deal with Ricky to manufacture some of his hemp products (Real Wellness). Last year I moved to Oregon for an opportunity in the cannabis industry. We are set to launch Ricky's New line out here in oregon called Highsman Cannabis. If any fin fans live out here or are in town for a visit let me know!

Below are a couple pics we took Ricky with my Daughter and us at the new venture