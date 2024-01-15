What Keeps You Interested in the Playoffs?

First of course, I must have a team I love and support which of course is the Dolphins. With our history that often means we don’t make the playoffs or when we rarely do it is usually one and done.

Second I must have teams I hate that remain constant: Buffalo, New England, and Dallas for me. So as long as they remain in the playoffs I have them losing to root for with a passion.

Third I must have a team I like that year for whatever reason that has caught my eye to root for. This year it is Detroit and Dan Campbell.

Fourth you just love football and the NFL so you watch anyway but for me this is never quite enough motivation. I use my hatred of a few other teams and then that one team that catches my eye that particular year to keep me somewhat motivated. Never the same as rooting for my Dolphins but at least enough to keep me somewhat interested. How about you guys?