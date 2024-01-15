 What Keeps You Interested in the Playoffs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Keeps You Interested in the Playoffs?

First of course, I must have a team I love and support which of course is the Dolphins. With our history that often means we don’t make the playoffs or when we rarely do it is usually one and done.
Second I must have teams I hate that remain constant: Buffalo, New England, and Dallas for me. So as long as they remain in the playoffs I have them losing to root for with a passion.
Third I must have a team I like that year for whatever reason that has caught my eye to root for. This year it is Detroit and Dan Campbell.
Fourth you just love football and the NFL so you watch anyway but for me this is never quite enough motivation. I use my hatred of a few other teams and then that one team that catches my eye that particular year to keep me somewhat motivated. Never the same as rooting for my Dolphins but at least enough to keep me somewhat interested. How about you guys?
 
Waiting for Buffalo to get ejected. Nothing better than watching hyper excited fanbases getting ejected from the playoffs. I am a DOLPHINS fan that all I have....and BOURBON!
 
I'm in my usual Dolphins fan progression.

Step 1. Cheer for Miami
Step 2. When Miami is eliminated cheer against the rest of the AFC East

Someone please destroy the Bills.
 
Football is the best sport imo we only get so many games a year. Might as well enjoy them it’s a super long off season. Baseball season seems like it’s 14 months lol
 
Miami will always be my team but I enjoy football too much so I'll continue to watch the games. At this point, I'm pulling for Detroit. Happy to see them and Dan Campbell doing well.
 
I'm a sports fanatic. Have been all my life. Football is the pinnacle sport.

I love the X's and O's. I love the drama. I love the story lines. I love guessing what plays are going to be called, and what defense I would run to counter the call. I love the excitement of a closely contested game, and the analysis of all that transpired.

So yes, I will continue watching, and enjoying every minute.
 
I have never gambled on sports. I figure I'm a fin fan so I'll lose.
I catch a sneak here and there with no allegiance. Lions Rams half way through 3rd qtr was a good time.
 
It's funny, for some reason, I would have assumed everyone would basically be saying the same thing-- love watching football!

I especially like watching some players-- for example, Puka Nacua, this guy is great (this year, not saying all time) and I love watching him play. I like Stroud's game and love watching Mahomes and I think Kelce is one of the best TE's I have ever seen (starting watching around 1983).

I also enjoy rooting against some teams and players like Dallas, Bills, Josh Allen, etc
 
