What kind of offensive scheme would you like to run next season?

"He put me in positions where he knows I'm comfortable at -- to help the defense by taking the ball away," Bullock told ESPN. "That was the plan the whole week. Let me hover over the middle and just let me go play ball. On my pick, we knew Tua would look away, but once he threw the ball, he really doesn't look where he's throwing it at, so he wouldn't see me the whole time."

'We are big dogs': The Texans' defense is soaring off belief, guidance from DeMeco Ryans

As Houston prepares for its divisional round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ryans has his defense playing at its best.
So now you have WRs that have left saying Tua is throwing to spots, and now multiple defenders including this season saying Tua is throwing to places without actually looking.

It's not that crazy it's just a timing based offense. Anticipation is key when you are lacking in arm strength. You can't be the type of QB that sees the field and throws.

So what's a high powered offense look like with Tua?

Requirements:
1. Passing needs to get the ball off quickly to prevent Tua from taking hits.
2. It needs to be anticipatory as Tua cannot throw late/off balance. He does not possess the arm strength.
3. You need the offense to flow through Tyreek and Waddle because they are two of the highest paid WRs in the game.

Now, if you get rid of Tyreek or Waddle, maybe you can think about implementing something else.
 
Depends what kind of OL Grier gives us this coming season, this past season we all knew it was going to be bad. Grier seemed to disagree, said we were more worried about it then them. I wonder if he feels the same way now.
 
There's no question Miami has to make some changes on offense.

I think the key is short-yardage success, which requires better guards and maybe a power runner.

If the Dolphins just made those changes in the offseason, the team would be significantly better.

With more time to throw, the offense wouldn't necessarily have to be so dependent on the timing offense either. We did see Tua make some great off the script plays this year. So, that's in his tool box.

I'd also look for a player, or quarterback who can win on sneaks. I've seen some teams use a tight end.
 
