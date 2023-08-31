What makes a good O lineman?

HollowBeast
There have been so many outstanding tackles that go straight out of college, and start and become anchors for a decade or longer for their team. Some that come to mind,
Orlando Pace
Walter Jones
Willie Roaf
Tyron Smith
Richmond Webb
Trent Williams
Johnathan Ogden
Joe Thomas
This is a small list of so many greats, my question is should our GM maybe sell more draft Capitol to go get Superstars
O line Tackles going forward, it broke my heart when we lost a chance Tristan Wirfs , I feel we got outsmarted by the
Buc’s, they used him to protect Brady and win a Super Bowl.
Shula got lucky Getting Webb and Keith Sims , but they we so dependable for so many Marino Years.
I feel drafting potential and hoping to develop it over years just gets coaches fired an a QB busted up.
Im sure there are also a number of Tony Madarichs that cause the GM to be nervous , Even Jake Long was not worth the pick
Dwight Stephenson was a steal in round two but took a few years For him to be dominate,
I am so hopeful Austin Jackson becomes a beast this year , I for one don’t think you can win it all with a average line.
O line coaching is the other variable , I have to believe that our coach chose a teacher , motivator that can keep Tua alive and playing,
I just once wish we had a line like the Cowboys did when they won all those Super Bowls, they blew open holes for Emmitt and kept Aikman upright and Clean.
Each year brings fresh hope , and unfortunately a year older , I’m running out of Time to see us be dominate.
50 years with out winning a Super Bowl .
thoughts from a old fan.
