What makes a good O lineman?

There have been so many outstanding tackles that go straight out of college, and start and become anchors for a decade or longer for their team. Some that come to mind,
Orlando Pace
Walter Jones
Willie Roaf
Tyron Smith
Richmond Webb
Trent Williams
Johnathan Ogden
Joe Thomas

This is a small list of so many greats, my question is should our GM maybe sell more draft Capitol to go get Superstars
O line Tackles going forward, it broke my heart when we lost a chance Tristan Wirfs , I feel we got outsmarted by the
Buc’s, they used him to protect Brady and win a Super Bowl.

Shula got lucky Getting Webb and Keith Sims , but they we so dependable for so many Marino Years.

I feel drafting potential and hoping to develop it over years just gets coaches fired an a QB busted up.

Im sure there are also a number of Tony Madarichs that cause the GM to be nervous , Even Jake Long was not worth the pick

Dwight Stephenson was a steal in round two but took a few years For him to be dominate,

I am so hopeful Austin Jackson becomes a beast this year , I for one don’t think you can win it all with a average line.

O line coaching is the other variable , I have to believe that our coach chose a teacher , motivator that can keep Tua alive and playing, 🙏

I just once wish we had a line like the Cowboys did when they won all those Super Bowls, they blew open holes for Emmitt and kept Aikman upright and Clean.

Each year brings fresh hope , and unfortunately a year older , I’m running out of Time to see us be dominate.

50 years with out winning a Super Bowl .

thoughts from a old fan.
 
Given a required amount of talent, I've heard 2 coaches say a number of OLmen make careers in the NFL through technique
 
In short, alot of stuff.

Jackson for example has the size and strength but lacks knowledge and technique.

Eichenburg lacks the physical tools to be good and has shit technique.

Look at Armstead as an example, hes smart, understands how to use leverage, is big enough and has good strength. Also has a great anchor (Lower half) which keeps him from getting pushed around. Also has good quickness when it's needed to cut off the edge speed rush guys.
 
Size and athleticism. They have to have certain height and weight, and certain NFL athleticism. And of course, some experience in college.
 
In short, not playing for Miami.

Seriously, if you're athletic and big enough to play offensive or defensive line, most athletes are going to go defense. Not always the case, but generally.

So, there's just a shortage of offensive linemen in comparison to defensive linemen. Kind of the opposite with wide receivers compared to defensive backs. Given the choice, I think athletes are picking receiver over DB. Again, not always the case.

So, if you're going up against athletes that are generally more talented, technique becomes king.

That's why the great offensive line coaches are so important.
 
I think all the great pass protectors have great feet.

They move uncommonly well for a man of that size.

It is why they are so hard to find.
 
I think it all starts upstairs. Some just get it more than others. This is a good question and I look forward to reading the replies from a lot of the knowledgeable posters here. Probably the most important thing at this level is the coach.I just have to add this, I'm worried about our o line, we are so paper thin this can't end well. And our starters have proven to not be so durable. We shall see
 
