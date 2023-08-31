What makes a good O lineman?

There have been so many outstanding tackles that go straight out of college, and start and become anchors for a decade or longer for their team. Some that come to mind,Orlando PaceWalter JonesWillie RoafTyron SmithRichmond WebbTrent WilliamsJohnathan OgdenJoe ThomasThis is a small list of so many greats, my question is should our GM maybe sell more draft Capitol to go get SuperstarsO line Tackles going forward, it broke my heart when we lost a chance Tristan Wirfs , I feel we got outsmarted by theBuc’s, they used him to protect Brady and win a Super Bowl.Shula got lucky Getting Webb and Keith Sims , but they we so dependable for so many Marino Years.I feel drafting potential and hoping to develop it over years just gets coaches fired an a QB busted up.Im sure there are also a number of Tony Madarichs that cause the GM to be nervous , Even Jake Long was not worth the pickDwight Stephenson was a steal in round two but took a few years For him to be dominate,I am so hopeful Austin Jackson becomes a beast this year , I for one don’t think you can win it all with a average line.O line coaching is the other variable , I have to believe that our coach chose a teacher , motivator that can keep Tua alive and playing,I just once wish we had a line like the Cowboys did when they won all those Super Bowls, they blew open holes for Emmitt and kept Aikman upright and Clean.Each year brings fresh hope , and unfortunately a year older , I’m running out of Time to see us be dominate.50 years with out winning a Super Bowl .thoughts from a old fan.