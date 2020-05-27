What Miami Can Expect From Chan Gailey’s Offense

He’s always had a really good ability to generate a running game, and has been doing run pass option since the mid 90s when you had Kordell Stewart (Tua’s greatest strength btw). Age really doesn’t mean anything he’s always been willing to make his offense work as well as the pieces he has at his disposal.



This is the most talented quarterback group he has ever had, there’s no way by the bye week Tua is not starting. And he immediately becomes the most talented quarterback Gailey has worked with since John Elway back in 1987 I think.



if you look at the quarterback talent he has had as an offense of coordinator you should be salivating at what he was able to generate from a bunch of seventh round picks and undrafted free agents. and now he’s going to have possibly the most talented quarterback prospect in the last eight years at his disposal



and like Mach2 has said There’s a philosophy that is going to be put into place and so far it has been putting players in the best position for them to succeed. Miami took a quarterback who is extremely talented in the run pass option and he brings in a coordinator who has that framework. It doesn’t take a genius to put it all together that this move was to establish Tua Or whomever they drafted in the first couple years of their career before they pass it off to I would imagine a homegrown coach