What Miami Can Expect From Chan Gailey’s Offense

Honestly, I think a Gailey offense, with Flo as overseer, could look a little different from what people expect. My understanding is that Gailey has run, or been heavily involved, in just about every possible offense found in the NFL. Gailey is known for getting the most out of the personnel he has to work with. I don't think he's going to force players to fit his ideal scheme. Rather, he will run a tweaked scheme that will be most productive, given the talent available. Does that sound like any coaches we know?
I think the Jets and Buffalo under Gaily were heavy spread offenses mostly because that suited their personnel at the time. I'm excited to see how Gailey will want to use the players the Dolphins have now. It's good that he and Fitz should know each other quite well, too. That could make implementing whatever Gailey has in mind go much smoother than what happened last year under O'Shea.
Seriously doubt Flo and Chan just happened to hook up in a coaches bar and
"hey you wanna come out of retirement and do what I tell you to do coordinating
the offense?" Gailey is obviously seasoned and has a substantial PRO background
so I'd bet he's here to implement the plan he articulated and Flo agrees with ---
perhaps including a few tweaks here and there. I'd also bet there was some kind
of time frame generally agreed upon and perhaps even a transition to "consultant"
after a season or two -- if indeed we have the dude on staff to receive the mentorship
and grow into an OC.
Just seems to me Flores could have went in 2 primary directions with his decision
to either go full on youth movement and maybe bring in a college level OC or
bank on experience. I assume Flores has a clear plan relative to the overall
architecture of the O he envisions -- but of course needs a right hand kind of guy
who can actually design and implement... Beyond that -- an experienced PRO like
Gailey can actually teach Flores a LOT re O design and actually help him be a
better overall HC down the line.
I just get the feeling ain't nobody gonna outwork Flores and he's still a PUP
with a lot of room to grow and learn -- especially on O side. A dude like Chan
can certainly help facilitate that growth.
My opinion. Of course.
BNF