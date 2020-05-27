What Miami Can Expect From Chan Gailey’s Offense

www.305sports.net

What Miami Can Expect From Chan Gailey's Offense - 305Sports

Out with Chad O’Shea and in with Chan Gailey as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. Immediately following the 2019 season, O’Shea was fired and was replaced by Gailey. It was recently reported that O’Shea’s derived New England offense was overly complex. The Dolphins had to lean on Ryan...
dolfan91 said:
Let's hope the Old Geezer still has something left in the tank. With a young franchise QB now on board, this team really needs stability, especially on offense, from within the coaching ranks.
well Chan Gailey won't be leaving for any head coaching gigs, so that's your stability.
 
I'll be the first to tell you that I was not on board with the Gailey hire. But after reading about how he can streamline the learning process and make it easier for the players to just react my feeling changed. Now I just want to see what this offense will look like. While history provides some insight, I don't expect the same percentages given our roster isn't the Jets from whenever to whenever. We are who we are, deal with it lol
 
Hargitt01 said:
I'll be the first to tell you that I was not on board with the Gailey hire. But after reading about how he can streamline the learning process and make it easier for the players to just react my feeling changed. Now I just want to see what this offense will look like. While history provides some insight, I don't expect the same percentages given our roster isn't the Jets from whenever to whenever. We are who we are, deal with it lol
We will definitely run the ball, you can count on that. Will open up the pass game. Cannot be one dimensional
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
We will definitely run the ball, you can count on that. Will open up the pass game. Cannot be one dimensional
Honestly, I don't think Gailey will be given a free hand to do whatever he wants.

I believe Flo has his own philosophy, and Chan will operate within that framework.

Gameplanning to attack an opponents weaknesses, while covering for our own, is key. Gailey has the experience to do exactly that, allowing Flo to play "mad scientist" on the other side of the ball.

That's my story, and I'm sticking to it. At least through week 2......lol
 
He’s always had a really good ability to generate a running game, and has been doing run pass option since the mid 90s when you had Kordell Stewart (Tua’s greatest strength btw). Age really doesn’t mean anything he’s always been willing to make his offense work as well as the pieces he has at his disposal.

This is the most talented quarterback group he has ever had, there’s no way by the bye week Tua is not starting. And he immediately becomes the most talented quarterback Gailey has worked with since John Elway back in 1987 I think.

if you look at the quarterback talent he has had as an offense of coordinator you should be salivating at what he was able to generate from a bunch of seventh round picks and undrafted free agents. and now he’s going to have possibly the most talented quarterback prospect in the last eight years at his disposal

and like Mach2 has said There’s a philosophy that is going to be put into place and so far it has been putting players in the best position for them to succeed. Miami took a quarterback who is extremely talented in the run pass option and he brings in a coordinator who has that framework. It doesn’t take a genius to put it all together that this move was to establish Tua Or whomever they drafted in the first couple years of their career before they pass it off to I would imagine a homegrown coach
 
Dolphinator530 said:
He’s always had a really good ability to generate a running game, and has been doing run pass option since the mid 90s when you had Kordell Stewart (Tua’s greatest strength btw). Age really doesn’t mean anything he’s always been willing to make his offense work as well as the pieces he has at his disposal.

This is the most talented quarterback group he has ever had, there’s no way by the bye week Tua is not starting. And he immediately becomes the most talented quarterback Gailey has worked with since John Elway back in 1987 I think.

if you look at the quarterback talent he has had as an offense of coordinator you should be salivating at what he was able to generate from a bunch of seventh round picks and undrafted free agents. and now he’s going to have possibly the most talented quarterback prospect in the last eight years at his disposal
Your lips to God's ears!!! I hope your right.
 
Mach2 said:
Honestly, I don't think Gailey will be given a free hand to do whatever he wants.

I believe Flo has his own philosophy, and Chan will operate within that framework.

Gameplanning to attack an opponents weaknesses, while covering for our own, is key. Gailey has the experience to do exactly that, allowing Flo to play "mad scientist" on the other side of the ball.

That's my story, and I'm sticking to it. At least through week 2......lol
Honestly, I think a Gailey offense, with Flo as overseer, could look a little different from what people expect. My understanding is that Gailey has run, or been heavily involved, in just about every possible offense found in the NFL. Gailey is known for getting the most out of the personnel he has to work with. I don't think he's going to force players to fit his ideal scheme. Rather, he will run a tweaked scheme that will be most productive, given the talent available. Does that sound like any coaches we know? :ponder:

I think the Jets and Buffalo under Gaily were heavy spread offenses mostly because that suited their personnel at the time. I'm excited to see how Gailey will want to use the players the Dolphins have now. It's good that he and Fitz should know each other quite well, too. That could make implementing whatever Gailey has in mind go much smoother than what happened last year under O'Shea.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:
Honestly, I think a Gailey offense, with Flo as overseer, could look a little different from what people expect. My understanding is that Gailey has run, or been heavily involved, in just about every possible offense found in the NFL. Gailey is known for getting the most out of the personnel he has to work with. I don't think he's going to force players to fit his ideal scheme. Rather, he will run a tweaked scheme that will be most productive, given the talent available. Does that sound like any coaches we know? :ponder:

I think the Jets and Buffalo under Gaily were heavy spread offenses mostly because that suited their personnel at the time. I'm excited to see how Gailey will want to use the players the Dolphins have now. It's good that he and Fitz should know each other quite well, too. That could make implementing whatever Gailey has in mind go much smoother than what happened last year under O'Shea.
I don't think he's ever run a WC type offense, but you are correct. He runs what suits the personnel. He has run man blocking schemes and zone schemes. He has had run heavy "O"s at Pittsburgh and Dallas. He has run pass heavy at Denver. Spread with the Bills.

I hope it varies, depending on opponent. Ground and pound one week. Run and shoot with 4 wide sets the next. With his diverse background, the offense will only be limited by how much, and how fast the players can learn and absorb.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:
Honestly, I think a Gailey offense, with Flo as overseer, could look a little different from what people expect. My understanding is that Gailey has run, or been heavily involved, in just about every possible offense found in the NFL. Gailey is known for getting the most out of the personnel he has to work with. I don't think he's going to force players to fit his ideal scheme. Rather, he will run a tweaked scheme that will be most productive, given the talent available. Does that sound like any coaches we know? :ponder:

I think the Jets and Buffalo under Gaily were heavy spread offenses mostly because that suited their personnel at the time. I'm excited to see how Gailey will want to use the players the Dolphins have now. It's good that he and Fitz should know each other quite well, too. That could make implementing whatever Gailey has in mind go much smoother than what happened last year under O'Shea.
Seriously doubt Flo and Chan just happened to hook up in a coaches bar and
"hey you wanna come out of retirement and do what I tell you to do coordinating
the offense?" Gailey is obviously seasoned and has a substantial PRO background
so I'd bet he's here to implement the plan he articulated and Flo agrees with ---
perhaps including a few tweaks here and there. I'd also bet there was some kind
of time frame generally agreed upon and perhaps even a transition to "consultant"
after a season or two -- if indeed we have the dude on staff to receive the mentorship
and grow into an OC.

Just seems to me Flores could have went in 2 primary directions with his decision
to either go full on youth movement and maybe bring in a college level OC or
bank on experience. I assume Flores has a clear plan relative to the overall
architecture of the O he envisions -- but of course needs a right hand kind of guy
who can actually design and implement... Beyond that -- an experienced PRO like
Gailey can actually teach Flores a LOT re O design and actually help him be a
better overall HC down the line.

I just get the feeling ain't nobody gonna outwork Flores and he's still a PUP
with a lot of room to grow and learn -- especially on O side. A dude like Chan
can certainly help facilitate that growth.

My opinion. Of course.

BNF
 
BigNastyFish said:
Seriously doubt Flo and Chan just happened to hook up in a coaches bar and
"hey you wanna come out of retirement and do what I tell you to do coordinating
the offense?" Gailey is obviously seasoned and has a substantial PRO background
so I'd bet he's here to implement the plan he articulated and Flo agrees with ---
perhaps including a few tweaks here and there. I'd also bet there was some kind
of time frame generally agreed upon and perhaps even a transition to "consultant"
after a season or two -- if indeed we have the dude on staff to receive the mentorship
and grow into an OC.

Just seems to me Flores could have went in 2 primary directions with his decision
to either go full on youth movement and maybe bring in a college level OC or
bank on experience. I assume Flores has a clear plan relative to the overall
architecture of the O he envisions -- but of course needs a right hand kind of guy
who can actually design and implement... Beyond that -- an experienced PRO like
Gailey can actually teach Flores a LOT re O design and actually help him be a
better overall HC down the line.

I just get the feeling ain't nobody gonna outwork Flores and he's still a PUP
with a lot of room to grow and learn -- especially on O side. A dude like Chan
can certainly help facilitate that growth.

My opinion. Of course.

BNF
Not that I'd want to overwork Gailey, but I wonder if he will take on assistant coaching duties, as well. I think I heard rumblings speculating about that.
 
Gailey flipped Kordell Stewart into an NFL MVP QB, talk about adapting your system to fit your qbs strength, don’t think that QB would of made it to that level with any other Coordinator.

Heavy RPO game, with absolutely west coast principles and concepts.
 
