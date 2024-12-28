 What Miami needs in 2025 to be successful | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Miami needs in 2025 to be successful

A top 5 QB, a great OL, a great HC, a great DL, a great secondary, a great supporting coaching staff, a great draft, a great owner, no injuries, a great off season, and perfect luck.

Anything short of a Super Bowl win next year will mean an insufficiency in one or more of those areas, and should be pointed out nonstop in every single thread until Miami wins a Super Bowl.

Did I miss anything? Do I get it now? Leftover Egg Nog is a hellova drug.
 
