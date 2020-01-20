What Miami Should Learn from Tannehill

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 9,364
- Reaction score
- 2,795
Back in 2016 when Miami suddenly discovered a running game with Jay Ajayi, Ryan Tannehill was emerging as a quarterback.
In a similar situation, with a much better Tennessee team, Tannehill had an NFL high 117 quarterback rating and the Titans went deep in the postseason.
Had the Dolphins built an offensive line and a running attack, the team could have won with a quarterback like Tannehill.
We've discussed his strengths and weaknesses at naseum and this isn't "a we need to get Tannehill back thread."
It just should serve as a reminder to the front office that the quarterback can't do it alone. I still think the 49ers model is close to what Miami should follow. Dominate in the trenches.
In a similar situation, with a much better Tennessee team, Tannehill had an NFL high 117 quarterback rating and the Titans went deep in the postseason.
Had the Dolphins built an offensive line and a running attack, the team could have won with a quarterback like Tannehill.
We've discussed his strengths and weaknesses at naseum and this isn't "a we need to get Tannehill back thread."
It just should serve as a reminder to the front office that the quarterback can't do it alone. I still think the 49ers model is close to what Miami should follow. Dominate in the trenches.