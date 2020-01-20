What Miami Should Learn from Tannehill

SF Dolphin Fan

Back in 2016 when Miami suddenly discovered a running game with Jay Ajayi, Ryan Tannehill was emerging as a quarterback.

In a similar situation, with a much better Tennessee team, Tannehill had an NFL high 117 quarterback rating and the Titans went deep in the postseason.

Had the Dolphins built an offensive line and a running attack, the team could have won with a quarterback like Tannehill.

We've discussed his strengths and weaknesses at naseum and this isn't "a we need to get Tannehill back thread."

It just should serve as a reminder to the front office that the quarterback can't do it alone. I still think the 49ers model is close to what Miami should follow. Dominate in the trenches.
 
OmegaPhinsFan

Tannehill is a game manager. As soon as KC stopped the run, TN was doomed. The issue is that formula that TN is great, but not sustainable. You need a qb that can sling it, as the NFL (players and coaches) are moving towards that. However, I am with you, if they were "stuck" with Tannehill, they should have at least addressed the line and the RB's, because that formula in a bottle got us to 7-1 before Tannehill got hurt. There were X factors after that, like him getting hurt in camp too
 
ROADRUNNER

ROADRUNNER

we all know we need linemen, it didn't take tannehill to tell us that......:nublar7
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

It reminds me of Blake Bortles with Jacksonville. If Tennessee had a more top QB, they would have won.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

I mean I think people underrate that 2016 OLine.

Albert/Tunsil/Pouncey/Bushrod/James . . . that was a solid group. And Ajayi was on a tear similar to what Henry gave the Titans.

2016 could of been special . . . but we had an awful wildcard draw, playing @ Pittsburgh, in temperatures that made yesterday's game at Kansas City look warm. And then we had some silly turnovers in that game that ultimately put us out of reach.

Tannehill was hurt in the playoff run in 2016, all of 2017 and a good portion of 2018 . . . a polarizing QB that never had more than 8 wins to his name in any season for 7 seasons.

Miami has invested a lot into the offensive line over the years, both in the draft and FA . . . I think we'll see that continue full force this offseason. Feels like we finally have the staff to get the most out of the talent we bring in.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Maybe Tennessee needed better receivers? IDK, didn't see the game, but I don't remember any game breakers there at Rec. for them?
 
D

DolfanISS

I dunno, that formula took out 2 of the top 3 teams in the AFC in their places and is working very well for SF. Mahomes is a very special player but if we are going to go all in on getting a Mahomes as the formula to winning I think we will be waiting forever. I hope there is nobody dumb enough to believe there is one in the 2020 draft.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

OmegaPhinsFan said:
Tannehill is a game manager. As soon as KC stopped the run, TN was doomed. The issue is that formula that TN is great, but not sustainable. You need a qb that can sling it, as the NFL (players and coaches) are moving towards that. However, I am with you, if they were "stuck" with Tannehill, they should have at least addressed the line and the RB's, because that formula in a bottle got us to 7-1 before Tannehill got hurt. There were X factors after that, like him getting hurt in camp too
I don't disagree. I think Tannehill needs an almost ideal situation to succeed and I think Miami should aim higher. But Miami didn't do him any favors by not building talent around him. Few quarterbacks can win in that situation.
 
D

DolfanISS

Etuoo33 said:
Maybe Tennessee needed better receivers? IDK, didn't see the game, but I don't remember any game breakers there at Rec. for them?
The thing is everybody touts their WR's like they are the 2nd coming of Christ but yes for the most part they were pretty invisible in the playoffs and many in the NE media thought they would not be able to get open vs their secondary prior to that game. None of them including the great AJ Brown.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

DolfanISS said:
I dunno, that formula took out 2 of the top 3 teams in the AFC in their places and is working very well for SF. Mahomes is a very special player but if we are going to go all in on getting a Mahomes as the formula to winning I think we will be waiting forever. I hope there is nobody dumb enough to believe there is one in the 2020 draft.
Pat Mahomes does things you just don't see that often. I heard someone compare him to an athletic Dan Marino. Now that would be something. Those guys obviously don't grow on trees, which is why you see teams trading so many draft picks when they think a quarterback has a chance to be special.
 
Birdmond

Birdmond

Tennessee needs home field advantage and two more playmakers and they’ll be just fine. Yes Tannehill is not Mahomes, but who is?
 
