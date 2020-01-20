What Miami Should Learn from Tannehill

I mean I think people underrate that 2016 OLine.



Albert/Tunsil/Pouncey/Bushrod/James . . . that was a solid group. And Ajayi was on a tear similar to what Henry gave the Titans.



2016 could of been special . . . but we had an awful wildcard draw, playing @ Pittsburgh, in temperatures that made yesterday's game at Kansas City look warm. And then we had some silly turnovers in that game that ultimately put us out of reach.



Tannehill was hurt in the playoff run in 2016, all of 2017 and a good portion of 2018 . . . a polarizing QB that never had more than 8 wins to his name in any season for 7 seasons.



Miami has invested a lot into the offensive line over the years, both in the draft and FA . . . I think we'll see that continue full force this offseason. Feels like we finally have the staff to get the most out of the talent we bring in.