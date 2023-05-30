What might the Dolphins do with the 13.6m coming this week

Austin Tatious said: I wonder if we’d kick the tires on Akiem Hicks. Shouldn’t be expensive.



With Gink playing inside, would they think about bringing Melvin Ingram back? Click to expand...

I have always liked Hicks as a player and a one year vet deal for him would be a great addition that would not hinder the team's abilty to get their young stars extended in the future.Another OL piece would not bother me although that might wait until teams start releasing veterans and some solid options become available.I would have said ILB depth but with the talk of AVG getting snaps there he may fill that need.There is still the possibility of Dalvin Cook as well but I am not sure that makes sense unless it is cheap and short term.They have to walk the fine line of going for it this year and being able to pay Tua, Waddle, Phillips and Holland down the line as well as extending guys like Wilkins, Williams and Seiler in the shorter term.