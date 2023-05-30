What might the Dolphins do with the 13.6m coming this week

DKphin
Financial Relief Coming for DolphinsThe Dolphins will have roughly $12 million in cap space to use after signing the draftees once Byron Jones' contract comes off the books June 1
I have always liked Hicks as a player and a one year vet deal for him would be a great addition that would not hinder the team's abilty to get their young stars extended in the future.I wonder if we’d kick the tires on Akiem Hicks. Shouldn’t be expensive.
With Gink playing inside, would they think about bringing Melvin Ingram back?