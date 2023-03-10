 What move do you want to see with our cap restructured contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What move do you want to see with our cap restructured contract

fastball83

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Hello

After our moves the last 2 days I would like to see extend Wilkins extend Sieler, extend Connor Williams and At the surprise of many here an extend of Gesicki (that would not mean we can t pick à TE in draft)

After that I would like to a FA RT signing and a solid (not a star) ILB and solid CB signing too

And I would like to add picks with a Baker and a Cedric Wilson trade

Opinions
 
Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
I don't believe Gesicki returns unless the market is surprisingly tepid for him. I expect a team to pay him, though. The talent is there.

Considering the flexibility now, I believe Bobby Wagner and Mike McGlinchey will be targets for the Dolphins. Jordan Poyer wants to be here and I believe he will be nice veteran depth, filling the Eric Rowe role.

Corner opposite X is another concern. Unsure if they wait for the draft for that one. There are some veteran options out there.
 
Ashwyesum

Ashwyesum

Active Roster
Yeah, Gesicki isn't coming back. He doesn't fit well in this offense, so he should look for elsewhere. Get some help on the defense and offensive line, maybe getting guys like Vonn Bell, Donovan Wilson, or Taylor Rapp.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
fastball83 said:
Hello

After our moves the last 2 days I would like to see extend Wilkins extend Sieler, extend Connor Williams and At the surprise of many here an extend of Gesicki (that would not mean we can t pick à TE in draft)

After that I would like to a FA RT signing and a solid (not a star) ILB and solid CB signing too

And I would like to add picks with a Baker and a Cedric Wilson trade

Opinions
I was yep, yep, yep, and then I spit out my coffee at the extend Gesicki. We don't need a high priced #3 WR (Gesicki can't play TE in this O, they tried and it failed), in this O. What they need is a good legitimate all around TE.

If we really wanted to throw money at at (not MG) you go after Schultz. If nit sign a cheaper option like Hurst who can play TE in this O unlike MG.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Some idiot on ESPN floated the idea of trading for Darren Waller. I'd much rather do that than bring back Gesucki. Both are pipe dreams.

I'd extend Seiler and Wilkins. I'd call every team and see if we can find one stupid GM dumb enough to trade us anything for Howard to get most of his cap number off the books (another pipe dream)

Then I'd sign a RT and a LG and another couple low prices olinemen.

Then look at a mid level corner to replace X and maybe a LB if there is money left over.

I'd also bring in a new kicker to compete with Sanders in camp.

Id try to get Mayfield or Mike White too.

We don't have the money for all of this but if we did this would be my plan.

I'd also draft two new RBs in this draft late, Deuce Vaugn and man crush Keyton Mitchell while bringing back Wilson on the cheap.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
MrChadRico said:
Some idiot on ESPN floated the idea of trading for Darren Waller. I'd much rather do that than bring back Gesucki. Both are pipe dreams.

I'd extend Seiler and Wilkins. I'd call every team and see if we can find one stupid GM dumb enough to trade us anything for Howard to get most of his cap number off the books (another pipe dream)

Then I'd sign a RT and a LG and another couple low prices olinemen.

Then look at a mid level corner to replace X and maybe a LB if there is money left over.

I'd also bring in a new kicker to compete with Sanders in camp.

Id try to get Mayfield or Mike White too.

We don't have the money for all of this but if we did this would be my plan.

I'd also draft two new RBs in this draft late, Deuce Vaugn and man crush Keyton Mitchell while bringing back Wilson on the cheap.
I think Waller makes a lot of sense if LV is going to rebuild.

He has a favorable salary (11M) as well. I’d give them a 3rd (84) for 6th swap and some additional considerations.

Not giving up pick 51. He’ll be 31 next season.

I think Waller is an ideal target for Tua in the intermediate. He’s a mountainous athlete. Where Gesicki is just a flag pole.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
The Ghost said:
I think Waller makes a lot of sense if LV is going to rebuild.

He has a favorable salary (11M) as well. I’d give them a 3rd (84) for 6th swap and some additional considerations.

Not giving up pick 51. He’ll be 31 next season.

I think Waller is an ideal target for Tua in the intermediate. He’s a mountainous athlete. Where Gesicki is just a flag pole.
Yea I agree Waller is a beast. He can block too!
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Sign a top ILB—Lavonte David or Bobby Wagner or Trumaine Edmunds.

Sign the best safety willing to take $6-8 million per year. Poyer and Thornhill are my favorites.

Sign competition for Jackson at RT. Andre Dillard would be nice, but if his market is crazy, I’d bring back Eric Fisher.

Then re-sign our own guys who need to be re-signed. Mostert, Wilson, Sherfield, Shell, Ingram, Needham, Morstead. Maybe Riley.

I love the idea of trading Baker or Ced Wilson but not sure anyone wants them.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
The Ghost said:
I think Waller makes a lot of sense if LV is going to rebuild.

He has a favorable salary (11M) as well. I’d give them a 3rd (84) for 6th swap and some additional considerations.

Not giving up pick 51. He’ll be 31 next season.

I think Waller is an ideal target for Tua in the intermediate. He’s a mountainous athlete. Where Gesicki is just a flag pole.
Maybe Waller as a back up option. But if your going to commit big money at TE just go sign Schultz. Schultz is 26/27 and not coming of injuries. Also he plays predominantly as an inline TE, which is huge in our O. If you are spending 10+ (Waller at 11) at TE just spend a couple more and get the younger and better fit. Also save the picks.
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
No to Waller, he really regressed after his injury. Gesicki's market value is about 8M a year, I think we look elsewhere but I believe someone will give him that contract for sure
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
dan the fin said:
Maybe Waller as a back up option. But if your going to commit big money at TE just go sign Schultz. Schultz is 26/27 and not coming of injuries. Also he plays predominantly as an inline TE, which is huge in our O. If you are spending 10+ (Waller at 11) at TE just spend a couple more and get the younger and better fit. Also save the picks.
Schultz is the #1 TE on the market, I think he's way out of price range and that money should be spent elsewhere IMO
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Bargin hunting. That's what I'd do. Get reasonably priced players who fit the system. Mortgaging the future will eventually catch up to Miami. And cost them. Concentrate on re-signing and keeping their own. Then go get some solid low cost veteran players.
 
