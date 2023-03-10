What move do you want to see with our cap restructured contract

Some idiot on ESPN floated the idea of trading for Darren Waller. I'd much rather do that than bring back Gesucki. Both are pipe dreams.



I'd extend Seiler and Wilkins. I'd call every team and see if we can find one stupid GM dumb enough to trade us anything for Howard to get most of his cap number off the books (another pipe dream)



Then I'd sign a RT and a LG and another couple low prices olinemen.



Then look at a mid level corner to replace X and maybe a LB if there is money left over.



I'd also bring in a new kicker to compete with Sanders in camp.



Id try to get Mayfield or Mike White too.



We don't have the money for all of this but if we did this would be my plan.



I'd also draft two new RBs in this draft late, Deuce Vaugn and man crush Keyton Mitchell while bringing back Wilson on the cheap.