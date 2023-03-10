What move do you want to see with our cap restructured contract

fastball83
Hello
After our moves the last 2 days I would like to see extend Wilkins extend Sieler, extend Connor Williams and At the surprise of many here an extend of Gesicki (that would not mean we can t pick à TE in draft)
After that I would like to a FA RT signing and a solid (not a star) ILB and solid CB signing too
And I would like to add picks with a Baker and a Cedric Wilson trade
Opinions
