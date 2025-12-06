What Needs To Happen BESIDES Winning Out

If you are one of the 6 people on here that actually want this team to get to the playoffs, I had AI spec it out for us. I can put aside whether I want McMumbles gone, etc until the season is over.



Here's what needs to happen:





The Miami Dolphins (5-7) enter Week 14 clinging to the AFC's No. 11 spot outside the playoff picture, three games behind the No. 7 seed (Buffalo Bills at 8-4). Their playoff odds sit at under 1% per NFL.com and The Athletic models, but a perfect finish could create a "Miami Miracle" path to a wild-card berth at 10-7. Division title hopes are dead (trailing the Bills by three games with only four left, including a head-to-head loss). They'd need to leapfrog multiple teams via tiebreakers for the final wild-card spot.





Can They Make It If They Win Out?





**Yes, but it's a long shot—requiring a 5-0 finish (finishing 10-7) and significant chaos among the teams ahead. Models give this scenario roughly a 1-2% chance, factoring in their 14th-toughest remaining schedule (per Tankathon). A win out boosts their odds to ~25-35% in simulations (e.g., The Athletic's predictor), but only if 2-3 bubble teams falter. The Dolphins' resume helps: They've beaten the Jets (2-8) twice, aiding tiebreakers, and their strength of schedule would improve with wins over .500 foes.







Dolphins' Remaining Schedule (All Must Be Wins)





- **Week 14 (Dec 8)**: vs. New York Jets (2-8) – Home win keeps momentum; they're 2-0 vs. NYJ this year.





- **Week 15 (Dec 15)**: at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) – Tough road test; Steelers are in the mix at No. 8.





- **Week 16 (Dec 22)**: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TBD, likely ~6-6) – Home edge, but Bucs are NFC contenders.





- **Week 17 (Dec 29)**: at New England Patriots (11-2) – Brutal; Pats lead AFC East and hold tiebreaker (Miami lost to them).





- **Week 18 (Jan 4/5)**: vs. Buffalo Bills (8-4) – Must-win for tiebreaker potential, but Bills hold current edge.







What *Exactly* Needs to Happen Besides Dolphins Winning Out?





To snag the No. 7 wild-card (or better), at least **two of the following three teams** must finish no better than 9-8 (i.e., go 1-4 or worse in their last five):





- **Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6, No. 8)**: Currently 1.5 games ahead. Dolphins own head-to-head (won 24-20 in Week 9) and conference record tiebreaker. Steelers' schedule: vs. Ravens (6-6), at Chiefs (6-6), vs. Bengals (4-8), at Browns (4-8), vs. Ravens. They need the Steelers to drop 4 of 5.





- **Kansas City Chiefs (6-6, No. 9)**: Also 1.5 games up. Chiefs hold head-to-head (beat Miami 30-27 in Week 5). Miami wins conference record tiebreaker (5-4 vs. KC's 4-5). Chiefs' schedule: at Chargers (8-4), vs. Browns, at Texans (7-5), vs. Raiders (3-9), at Broncos (10-2). Need KC to lose 4 of 5, especially to playoff teams.





- **Houston Texans (7-5, No. 6)**: Two games ahead. Texans hold head-to-head (won 28-20 in Week 6). Their schedule is brutal: vs. Bills, at Jaguars (8-4), vs. Colts (7-5), vs. Titans (2-10), vs. Vikings (6-6). Need Houston to go 1-4 max.



Additional Help Needed (Lower Priority but Critical for Ties):**





- **Baltimore Ravens (6-6, No. 4)**: If Ravens stay at 10-7, Dolphins lose head-to-head (Ravens won 35-21 in Week 8) and conference tiebreaker. Ravens' schedule: at Steelers, vs. Giants (2-10), vs. Texans, at Bengals, vs. Steelers. Need Baltimore to finish 9-8 or worse.





- **Denver Broncos (10-2, No. 2)** and **Los Angeles Chargers (8-4, No. 5)**: Already hold strong tiebreakers (head-to-head wins over Miami), but if Dolphins hit 10-7, these locks won't block them unless ties cascade.





- **No Sweeps from Bubble Teams**: Avoid rises from Bengals (4-8) or Broncos backups; Bills/Jaguars/Colts must hold steady above 10-7 to cap the field.



**Tiebreaker Edge for Miami at 10-7**: Strong vs. Steelers/Chiefs (head-to-head/conference wins); weaker vs. Texans/Ravens/Bills (losses). Strength of victory would rank high with these wins. If all three (PIT/KC/HOU) hit 9-8, Miami jumps in via SOS and conference record.



**Realistic Outcome**: Even with a win out, ~70% chance they miss (per models). If they pull it off, it'd be the most improbable AFC wild-card since the 2021 Raiders (10-7, tiebreaker chaos). Root for Steelers/Chiefs losses this weekend—Ravens-Steelers on Sunday is huge. Next up: Beat the Jets to stay alive.