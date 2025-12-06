 What Needs To Happen BESIDES Winning Out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Needs To Happen BESIDES Winning Out

If you are one of the 6 people on here that actually want this team to get to the playoffs, I had AI spec it out for us. I can put aside whether I want McMumbles gone, etc until the season is over.

Here's what needs to happen:


The Miami Dolphins (5-7) enter Week 14 clinging to the AFC's No. 11 spot outside the playoff picture, three games behind the No. 7 seed (Buffalo Bills at 8-4). Their playoff odds sit at under 1% per NFL.com and The Athletic models, but a perfect finish could create a "Miami Miracle" path to a wild-card berth at 10-7. Division title hopes are dead (trailing the Bills by three games with only four left, including a head-to-head loss). They'd need to leapfrog multiple teams via tiebreakers for the final wild-card spot.


Can They Make It If They Win Out?


**Yes, but it's a long shot—requiring a 5-0 finish (finishing 10-7) and significant chaos among the teams ahead. Models give this scenario roughly a 1-2% chance, factoring in their 14th-toughest remaining schedule (per Tankathon). A win out boosts their odds to ~25-35% in simulations (e.g., The Athletic's predictor), but only if 2-3 bubble teams falter. The Dolphins' resume helps: They've beaten the Jets (2-8) twice, aiding tiebreakers, and their strength of schedule would improve with wins over .500 foes.



Dolphins' Remaining Schedule (All Must Be Wins)


- **Week 14 (Dec 8)**: vs. New York Jets (2-8) – Home win keeps momentum; they're 2-0 vs. NYJ this year.


- **Week 15 (Dec 15)**: at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) – Tough road test; Steelers are in the mix at No. 8.


- **Week 16 (Dec 22)**: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TBD, likely ~6-6) – Home edge, but Bucs are NFC contenders.


- **Week 17 (Dec 29)**: at New England Patriots (11-2) – Brutal; Pats lead AFC East and hold tiebreaker (Miami lost to them).


- **Week 18 (Jan 4/5)**: vs. Buffalo Bills (8-4) – Must-win for tiebreaker potential, but Bills hold current edge.



What *Exactly* Needs to Happen Besides Dolphins Winning Out?


To snag the No. 7 wild-card (or better), at least **two of the following three teams** must finish no better than 9-8 (i.e., go 1-4 or worse in their last five):


- **Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6, No. 8)**: Currently 1.5 games ahead. Dolphins own head-to-head (won 24-20 in Week 9) and conference record tiebreaker. Steelers' schedule: vs. Ravens (6-6), at Chiefs (6-6), vs. Bengals (4-8), at Browns (4-8), vs. Ravens. They need the Steelers to drop 4 of 5.


- **Kansas City Chiefs (6-6, No. 9)**: Also 1.5 games up. Chiefs hold head-to-head (beat Miami 30-27 in Week 5). Miami wins conference record tiebreaker (5-4 vs. KC's 4-5). Chiefs' schedule: at Chargers (8-4), vs. Browns, at Texans (7-5), vs. Raiders (3-9), at Broncos (10-2). Need KC to lose 4 of 5, especially to playoff teams.


- **Houston Texans (7-5, No. 6)**: Two games ahead. Texans hold head-to-head (won 28-20 in Week 6). Their schedule is brutal: vs. Bills, at Jaguars (8-4), vs. Colts (7-5), vs. Titans (2-10), vs. Vikings (6-6). Need Houston to go 1-4 max.

Additional Help Needed (Lower Priority but Critical for Ties):**


- **Baltimore Ravens (6-6, No. 4)**: If Ravens stay at 10-7, Dolphins lose head-to-head (Ravens won 35-21 in Week 8) and conference tiebreaker. Ravens' schedule: at Steelers, vs. Giants (2-10), vs. Texans, at Bengals, vs. Steelers. Need Baltimore to finish 9-8 or worse.


- **Denver Broncos (10-2, No. 2)** and **Los Angeles Chargers (8-4, No. 5)**: Already hold strong tiebreakers (head-to-head wins over Miami), but if Dolphins hit 10-7, these locks won't block them unless ties cascade.


- **No Sweeps from Bubble Teams**: Avoid rises from Bengals (4-8) or Broncos backups; Bills/Jaguars/Colts must hold steady above 10-7 to cap the field.

**Tiebreaker Edge for Miami at 10-7**: Strong vs. Steelers/Chiefs (head-to-head/conference wins); weaker vs. Texans/Ravens/Bills (losses). Strength of victory would rank high with these wins. If all three (PIT/KC/HOU) hit 9-8, Miami jumps in via SOS and conference record.

**Realistic Outcome**: Even with a win out, ~70% chance they miss (per models). If they pull it off, it'd be the most improbable AFC wild-card since the 2021 Raiders (10-7, tiebreaker chaos). Root for Steelers/Chiefs losses this weekend—Ravens-Steelers on Sunday is huge. Next up: Beat the Jets to stay alive.
 
Miami doesn’t play Buffalo in week 18. They play New England. In week 16 they play Cincinnati and play Tampa in week 17. So, Miami’s schedule to finish the season is week 14: Jets, week 15: Steelers, week 16: Cincinnati, week 17: Tampa, week 18: New England. It would not shock me to see Miami lose out. The Jets game is the only game they will probably be favored in.
 
rickd13 said:
Miami doesn’t play Buffalo in week 18. They play New England. In week 16 they play Cincinnati and play Tampa in week 17. So, Miami’s schedule to finish the season is week 14: Jets, week 15: Steelers, week 16: Cincinnati, week 17: Tampa, week 18: New England. It would not shock me to see Miami lose out. The Jets game is the only game they will probably be favored in.
While I think OPs premise is about ludicrous, as "wanting" the Phins to make the playoffs is irrelevant, I don't see us losing out either.

I believe we have come a long way as a cohesive team since the debacle start to the season.
 
