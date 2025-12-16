 What Next? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Next?

We are officially out of the playoffs, even though we have been unofficially officially out of the playoffs probably since one more lackadaisical camp and that opening loss to Indy on our way to a 1-6 start. Here are things that should happen, if we had a competent front office that shows some leadership, vision, and stones. McDaniel will do everything to save his job and win out, which is not in the longer term best interest of the team now. Feel free to add to the list, in no particular order:

-Nick Westbrook-Ikhine should be inactive for every game. I forget the exact number, but if he gets 10-20 more snaps, we lose a 4th round compensatory pick. The pick is more valuable now than him being on the field doing nothing. Make Tahj Washington active instead. He is young and cheap money too.

-Cut Achane's touches in half, if not more. McDaniel has been running the guy into the ground during our little streak against the garbage teams. Running backs in general get beat up with that kind of pounding. Achane has a smaller frame than most, and relies more on speed and twitch than most. We have at least 2 other young running backs, they are here for a reason, give them more snaps. And I know I am in the minority on this one, but the team is a full rebuild, there is really no point to having Achane here, we are not good with him. I am still open minded, if we get a really good offer for him, trade him. Same for Waddle.

-Bench Tua for two reasons. He has lost his job. He has been straight awful. Does not deserve to be on the field. Any other player at any other position on this team played that badly, even McDaniel would bench him. Further, see if we have anything with the backups. I am inferring they think Zach Wilson stinks and can't play, which these dopes should have known before they signed him, because it was obvious. So start Ewers. What exactly is the downside? How much worse than Tua can he be? This is like finding a number smaller than zero. Fans would also find this more interesting and watchable too.

-Anyone else that is young, find them a way to get more playing time. Jason Marshall, Ethan Bonner, Willie Gay, Trader, etc.

-At the ownership level, accept that this thing needs a full rebuild, and bandaids are going nowhere. We have Drake Maye/Vrabel, Josh Allen, and a Jets team loaded with picks in the division. No chance the bandaids cut it. I am not optimistic in this regard, sadly.

-At the ownership level, do not be wedded to bringing McDaniel back next year, with Champ as the GM. Take the GM search seriously, let that person make the decision on the HC. I am not very optimistic in this regard, sadly.
 
Last edited:
List of what should happen but wont.

1) Fire McDaniel today - wont happen
2) Bench Tua today, give Wilson or Ewers the full weeks preparation with the ones. - wont happen
3) Bench Achane, Minka and Waddle, to prevent injuries. - wont happen
4) Start interviewing potential GMs - wont happen bc that would require Ross to actually do something involving the Dolphins, which he doesnt do anymore.
5) File the necessary paperwork, permanently reverting back to the late 80s logo. - wont happen bc Ross loves his new immasculen, pastel colored logo.
 
Well said, especially the won't happen part. We are doomed. It might be worse next year. Then what?
 
Fitz is injured, so he's probably gonna be done for the year with how Flabbergasted bubble wraps players.

Agree with all of it though. 👍
 
Unfortunately for #4, I don’t believe we can interview anyone who has a current job with another team until the season is over.
 
Minkah is another issue. He is not a long term answer given his age, and a lot of money. Probably better off trading him too. I wonder if he even wants to be here? I wouldn't if I were him.
 
Who knows what's next, just read the 10 other threads we have going here and you can see what everyone's opinions are for what's next.
 
With Sellers and Maiava set to return to NIL deals, there’s a huge void in 2nd round QB talent.

I’m in minority. I give Wilson a 3 game audition. I don’t care about seeing Ewers this season. I have him on a cheap 7th round contract and 2026 camp will sort out his pecking order.
 
