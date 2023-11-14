What NFL teams would not trade for Josh Allen QB for QB today?

FSUDoles
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2004
- Messages
- 432
- Reaction score
- 1,239
- Location
- Lauderdale by the Sea
Saw this question/statement elsewhere that only six NFL teams would not make this deal, I disagree. Worth noting, it was on a college board, so better opinions here relating to the NFL, thus my post. Purely hypothetically, regardless of contracts, age…simply on talent, current production, who would be on the list as having no interest in JA? Here’s my list, fire away…
Eagles
Chiefs
Ravens
Bengals
Cowboys
Chargers
Jags
Fins
49ers
Texans (borderline)
Eagles
Chiefs
Ravens
Bengals
Cowboys
Chargers
Jags
Fins
49ers
Texans (borderline)