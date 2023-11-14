 What NFL teams would not trade for Josh Allen QB for QB today? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What NFL teams would not trade for Josh Allen QB for QB today?

Saw this question/statement elsewhere that only six NFL teams would not make this deal, I disagree. Worth noting, it was on a college board, so better opinions here relating to the NFL, thus my post. Purely hypothetically, regardless of contracts, age…simply on talent, current production, who would be on the list as having no interest in JA? Here’s my list, fire away…

Eagles
Chiefs
Ravens
Bengals
Cowboys
Chargers
Jags
Fins
49ers
Texans (borderline)
 
Most of these would be trading a good qb for a good qb. The only clear cut no thank yous would be the Chiefs and maybe the Bengals. Talent wise the others would be pretty even. Now some might be a better system fit than others.
 
Dude has a very specific skillset that is heavily volatile... There is no consistency end game. You have to be willing to ride the downswings if you want to profit from the upswings, there is no other way. And whether this will be a profitable endeavor long term, you'll find out in about a decade given the variance induced by his game.
 
NBP81 said:
Dude has a very specific skillset that is heavily volatile... There is no consistency end game. You have to be willing to ride the downswings if you want to profit from the upswings, there is no other way. And whether this will be a profitable endeavor long term, you'll find out in about a decade given the variance induced by his game.
Click to expand...
For the longest time Bills had a pretty good defense...and he still couldn't get it done. No way I trade for him and his salary.
 
More than most QBs, I think Allen would benefit from being in a bell-cow RB type of attack. Quick reads and accuracy are NOT his game. He's a Roethlisberger type... put him in a bully type offense with tall WRs and a power back. Cut down on his throws and maximize his off-schedule running.
 
Feverdream said:
More than most QBs, I think Allen would benefit from being in a bell-cow RB type of attack. Quick reads and accuracy are NOT his game. He's a Roethlisberger type... put him in a bully type offense with tall WRs and a power back. Cut down on his throws and maximize his off-schedule running.
Click to expand...
I'd say you pretty much nailed his perfect situation... And also that in order to be successful in that approach, that team will have to nail a bunch of roster decisions in order to make it a year in year out contender... IMO.
 
I might add Washington Commanders to that list also.

Though Sam Howell can not be thought of as a better option for now then Allen, he is also up and coming, does not act like a primadonna, and is nowhere as beaten up as Josh is.
 
Ken Dorsey should be blamed for this even though he just got here this season lol.
 
This forum is allowing a lot of talk that would be better suited on other NFL fan sites, but I'll play along because ya'll played along on my "questionable" posts. AND...I'll go so far and throw out a possible Miami-involved scenario!

Why not trade Mike ****ing White or Skylar Thompson for Josh Allen?

Once Allen is on board, we could use him in Wildcat plays and other trick plays that involve the QB running the ball. In fact, Allen could be the only QB allowed to run the ball for Miami.

Then, we would regularly get to see him crushed.
 
