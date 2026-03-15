 what players could fit our Sully and Hafley culture in FA and draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

what players could fit our Sully and Hafley culture in FA and draft

fastball83

fastball83

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Hello,

In your opinion after the first wave of FA signing, and the draft approaching, who is available that could be in the new culture mold that want to put on our beloved dolphins.

And for the drafts who are the players in this year draft pool who played for Haley at BC ?

thanks because it's not easy to found this information here in France .
 
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