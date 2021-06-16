Finsational
What players have you guys met and how were they on and off the field. Back in the Orange Bowl days my Dad did sideline security and they were alot more relaxed about people being on the sidelines so I got to go down there. The only people I remember meeting from that time was Marino and the Mark's brothers. Dan wasn't very socialable, but not rude either where both Marks were nice ( going off childhood memories here ). I did not talk to them on sidelines, couldn't get that close for security and safety reasons, my interaction was from pregame warmups. The other person I met was Farrell Edmunds at the bowling alley I used to frequent in Pembroke Pines, nice guy. That is when I realized how big football players were.