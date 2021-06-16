What players have you guys met ?

Cool thread to start actually…



I ran security in a very popular club in Tampa for about 6 years. As far as strictly meeting Dolphins players… OJ McDuffie came in a few times and we even traded numbers (probably so I could get his friends in past the lines). He was VERY cool. He told a few Dan Marino stories that were awesome. Steve Deberg came in once. Very nice guy.



KayJay Harris came in a lot. He was one of our PS guys. Told a few hilarious stories about Jason Taylor and Wes Welker.



As for other guys….I pretty much knew the 2003 Bucs squad on a first name basis. Never had even one problem with them. EXCEPT for Chris Simms.



I did a body guarding gig for Terry Bradshaw. Without question, the happiest human being I’ve ever met.



I also talked to Ben Rothlisberger for about an hour when he was at the club for Derek Jeter’s Birthday Party. It was right after his rookie year I think. Very good guy.



Bouncing can be a tough job….But Football players were never the tough part.