 What players have you guys met ?

What players have you guys met ?

F

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
138
Reaction score
323
Location
Greensboro, NC
What players have you guys met and how were they on and off the field. Back in the Orange Bowl days my Dad did sideline security and they were alot more relaxed about people being on the sidelines so I got to go down there. The only people I remember meeting from that time was Marino and the Mark's brothers. Dan wasn't very socialable, but not rude either where both Marks were nice ( going off childhood memories here ). I did not talk to them on sidelines, couldn't get that close for security and safety reasons, my interaction was from pregame warmups. The other person I met was Farrell Edmunds at the bowling alley I used to frequent in Pembroke Pines, nice guy. That is when I realized how big football players were.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
46,502
Reaction score
97,326
Played a round of golf with Tony Nathan. Good dude and I had a blast
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,465
Reaction score
1,237
Ran into Heath Evans(while at NFLN) and Devin Hester(still a pro) at local gyms a few times.

I know there's more, but my brain is firing at a negative rate today
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,100
Reaction score
14,694
Location
Bahamas
I'm dating myself here but met:

Vern Den Herder, Manny Fernandez, Bill Stanfill, Tim Foley and Dick Anderson after the '72 season when they flew here to go fishing. I was young but that was something I will always remember.

Met Marino and Duper too but the '72 defensive team was special.
 
Last edited:
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
6,143
Reaction score
6,629
20190915_121332.jpg
Tailgating with LT. Miami v Pats Sept 2019.
Met him several time. A really humble, cool dude now. Very chill to hang with. Funny story teller.
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
2,172
Reaction score
1,986
Cool thread to start actually…

I ran security in a very popular club in Tampa for about 6 years. As far as strictly meeting Dolphins players… OJ McDuffie came in a few times and we even traded numbers (probably so I could get his friends in past the lines). He was VERY cool. He told a few Dan Marino stories that were awesome. Steve Deberg came in once. Very nice guy.

KayJay Harris came in a lot. He was one of our PS guys. Told a few hilarious stories about Jason Taylor and Wes Welker.

As for other guys….I pretty much knew the 2003 Bucs squad on a first name basis. Never had even one problem with them. EXCEPT for Chris Simms.

I did a body guarding gig for Terry Bradshaw. Without question, the happiest human being I’ve ever met.

I also talked to Ben Rothlisberger for about an hour when he was at the club for Derek Jeter’s Birthday Party. It was right after his rookie year I think. Very good guy.

Bouncing can be a tough job….But Football players were never the tough part.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,680
Reaction score
4,409
Mike G is from my town, see him all over the place. Really good dude.
 
