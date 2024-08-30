 What position group would you sacrifice for a better OL? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What position group would you sacrifice for a better OL?

Which position groups you'd like the Fins to invest less in in order to bolster the OL?

  • Total voters
    15
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
17,100
Reaction score
42,756
Location
Montreal
*This is just for the poll, just vote and resume the OL debate in associated threads.

With the team as built/coached... Which position group you'd like the Fins to invest less in in order to bolster the OL?

You've got 2 selectable options.
 
Rhetorical question :)


Its a great point to understand that interior line is probably the unit that you would sacrifice if you have to.


But, Not sure we have enough data to suggest that it’s the right way.


I believe at this point that Tua contrary to a lot of narratives. Tua can elevate any level of receiver to look better than they are.


There is two sides to this debate NP and it’s all Tua skill set centric

1) If you give Tua even a normal amount of time to throw we know that he would just tear you apart.

2) don’t give him a normal amount of time and he will for the most part tear you apart as well, except, that line we talk about has to execute in some critical situations against good to great teams ya know?


And that variance, that part of the game can possibly destroy all strategies
 
I like it. And public!

I voted WR and Edge. I think we are too spoiled at WR and didn't need to extend Hill. We could have drafted and/or brought in a slightly less talented receiver for better OL. Edge I think we are loaded on once Chubb comes back also.
 
Very good question. We really aren't particularly deep at any position to give up much for the o line. But If I had to choose, I would give up one safety and one RB. This is a really good question NBP. Hopefully good debates in here
 
I voted RB, and here's why.

Comparing IOL to RB, the way I look at it, as they're both very scheme dependent for who you're looking for...and there's an imbalance there. If you bring in scheme-fit guys on the IOL, they're not as robust in pass blocking...nor are they built for a power run game.

If you bring in scheme-fit RBs, they're perfect for the confusing stuff and getting out on the edge, but they won't be successful at power running because the line can't support it.

Everything starts at the line (this is nothing new, but it gets forgotten often). A good line can make an average RB look good/great, and bad line can make a good RB look inept. Its far easier to replace an RB or two than it is to replace two good IOL.

That could fail miserably for all I know...that's just how I see it. It would require the team to shift some emphasis off of the ZBS I think to really have an impact.
 
djphinfan said:
But, Not sure we have enough data to suggest that it’s the right way.
Click to expand...
We have no data actually... No one's ever tried that deeper faster **** ever... Tom did it once with the Bucs... but that's it.
djphinfan said:
1) If you give Tua even a normal amount of time to throw we know that he would just tear you apart.
Click to expand...
This is easier said than done... while McDaniel has been here for 2 seasons, I'm seeing alot of posts complaining about the last 20 years OL... Wanting a normal amount of time and allowing it are 2 very different things. At some point, one realizes that good OL play is scarce and expensive and stumbles on a dude that can make them look better. 2+2
djphinfan said:
2) don’t give him a normal amount of time and he will for the most part tear you apart as well, except, that line we talk about has to execute in some critical situations against good to great teams ya know?
Click to expand...
Meh... the "can't beat the good teams" thing is irrelevant to me... 11-6 is 11-6... I wouldnt feel better if they got swept by the Jets and beat the Ravens and Eagles instead...
 
PhinFan1968 said:
I voted RB, and here's why.

Comparing IOL to RB, the way I look at it, as they're both very scheme dependent for who you're looking for...and there's an imbalance there. If you bring in scheme-fit guys on the IOL, they're not as robust in pass blocking...nor are they built for a power run game.

If you bring in scheme-fit RBs, they're perfect for the confusing stuff and getting out on the edge, but they won't be successful at power running because the line can't support it.

Everything starts at the line (this is nothing new, but it gets forgotten often). A good line can make an average RB look good/great, and bad line can make a good RB look inept. Its far easier to replace an RB or two than it is to replace two good IOL.

That could fail miserably for all I know...that's just how I see it. It would require the team to shift some emphasis off of the ZBS I think to really have an impact.
Click to expand...
I was gonna add RB as well, but we could only pick 3 position groups.

Luckily though, we arent really spending a lot on RB right now. That will change in a couple of years when Achane and Wright are due for a payday.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
I voted RB, and here's why.

Comparing IOL to RB, the way I look at it, as they're both very scheme dependent for who you're looking for...and there's an imbalance there. If you bring in scheme-fit guys on the IOL, they're not as robust in pass blocking...nor are they built for a power run game.

If you bring in scheme-fit RBs, they're perfect for the confusing stuff and getting out on the edge, but they won't be successful at power running because the line can't support it.

Everything starts at the line (this is nothing new, but it gets forgotten often). A good line can make an average RB look good/great, and bad line can make a good RB look inept. Its far easier to replace an RB or two than it is to replace two good IOL.

That could fail miserably for all I know...that's just how I see it. It would require the team to shift some emphasis off of the ZBS I think to really have an impact.
Click to expand...
I agree wholeheartedly... Problem is... A good guard is worth 4x more than a good RB... Robert Hunt just got 20M per... Saving at RB for OL is like making your own coffee instead of going to starbucks to save for a 350 000$ sports car.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom