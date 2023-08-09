What potential HOF candidates do we still have?

With Zach Thomas finally getting his rightful induction into the HOF, it's had me thinking...who's really left?



Obviously, Bob Kuechenberg is loooong overdue, but with him unfortunately passing away in 2019, even if he were to finally get inducted now it would feel like a hollow victory.



Richmond Webb? Mark Clayton? The stats are there, but they've also been eligible for nearly 20 years, so I'm losing faith.



In a perfect world I feel like Ricky Williams deserves it but between off field antics, and an inconsistent playing career, I'd say it's virtually assured he won't get in, at least until the social perceptions change around marijuana and mental health change.



Reggie Bush maybe? He's eligible, but I don't believe he's ever been in contention.



Who am I missing? Do we have anybody that have a real shot in the next few years, or are we potentially staring down a decade plus long drought for HOF Phins?