What quality’s make a excellent coach?

What would you want first in our Coaches and Assistants?

  • Ability to Motivate & be a Leader but empathetic to players?

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Eye for talent, creative thinker and scheme builder?

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Take charge in your face butt kicker?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Knowledgeable of the entire game Offense,Defense,Special teams,Training& conditioning?

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Student of analytics and empowers staff, good public relations skills, Face of the team?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Does great beer commercials 🤣? And has small amounts of all of the Above?

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
  • This poll will close: .
For fun if you were hiring a coach or staff ,what quality would you want.
is there a coach that was all of that poll suggest?
I say Yes Don Shula.
I read once he kept notebooks of every trying camp and season to study and review in off season,
he may have been the original professor analitics.
 
