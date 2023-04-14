 What RB do you want to draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What RB do you want to draft?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Kendre Miller from TCU
5'11" 215 lbs. Should be there in the 3 rd.
Miller is an explosive athlete with great foot speed, who accelerates upfield with ease and has urgency in his steps. He has the explosive gear to quickly exit the backfield and erode early tackling angles, and he can quickly throttle up and attack the outside, showing exceptional control. Additionally, Miller has the necessary long speed to maintain separation once he finds daylight, and he finishes big plays with that speed.

Even more impressive than Miller’s burst is his agility and twitch as a runner. The TCU RB is a high-energy runner both stylistically and athletically. He’s spry and explosive on the lateral plane, possessing snappy short-area athleticism and foot movement. Miller can quickly retract and extend his strides, as well as roll his hips through cuts and glide into open lanes.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

There are quite a few I'd be happy with. Would prefer if Grier could add a pick and get one in the 3rd or 4th.

I have two favorites for Miami, though, either Charbonnet or Achane.
 
