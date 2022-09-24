DolphinsTalk
What Recent History Tells us About How to Finally Beat the Bills - Miami Dolphins
You know it, I know it, we all know it – the last seven times the Dolphins have faced the Buffalo Bills, they’ve typically been beaten worse than the drums in Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” Miami’s point differential in these last seven games is -135, which equates to a deficit of nearly...
dolphinstalk.com