What section and row to choose at hard rock stadium

fastball83
Hello
I will come to my first Dolphins game this year
Could you give me information about what section and row to buy to be with Dolphins fans and not opponents fan please
I can buy ticket from 60 to 100-120 maxi range money
Thanks for this information
