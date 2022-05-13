 What section and row to choose at hard rock stadium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What section and row to choose at hard rock stadium

fastball83

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,315
Reaction score
271
Age
52
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello

I will come to my first Dolphins game this year

Could you give me information about what section and row to buy to be with Dolphins fans and not opponents fan please

I can buy ticket from 60 to 100-120 maxi range money

Thanks for this information
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom