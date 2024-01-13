 What should our first play be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What should our first play be?

Fin_Frenzy_84

Fin_Frenzy_84

Starter
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
3,947
Reaction score
435
It seems pretty clear the team that wins the turnover battle and controls the run game should win the game tonight.

I’m sure we can all agree that Mike McDaniel has to find a way to get our run game going tonight and he absolutely can’t abandon the run at any point as long as the games close.

I could see anywhere from 17-25 pass attempts still as long as the game is close. This freezing temperature will just make both offenses rely more on the run than the pass tonight but the passing will still happen.





So with all that being said, what do you think our first play call should be tonight?

I personally think we should try and hit Tyreek or Waddle deep for the very first play.





Both teams will likely throw a bunch of short passes when they do pass but there will still be some attempts downfied too.

Players will be stiff and numb very quickly tonight and that stiffness/numbness will just gradually get worse as the game goes on.

So the chances of Tua being on target downfield early in the game as well as the chances the WR catches the ball should be higher earlier in the game than later.

Plus taking a shot right out the gate could potentially catch the Chiefs off guard since both defenses are expecting a run heavy game.

I know taking a shot for the first play of the game could lead to a 2nd and 10 situation or worse which is not ideal in a run first game. There’s gonna be a handful of situations that won’t be ideal tonight tho and I’d rather those situations happen early than late.

I just feel the chances of striking on a big play immediately outweighs the risk of giving the ball back to the Chiefs after the first drive.



What’s your guy’s thoughts on taking a shot right away and what play would you call to start the game?
 
Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
It seems pretty clear the team that wins the turnover battle and controls the run game should win the game tonight.

I’m sure we can all agree that Mike McDaniel has to find a way to get our run game going tonight and he absolutely can’t abandon the run at any point as long as the games close.

I could see anywhere from 17-25 pass attempts still as long as the game is close. This freezing temperature will just make both offenses rely more on the run than the pass tonight but the passing will still happen.





So with all that being said, what do you think our first play call should be tonight?

I personally think we should try and hit Tyreek or Waddle deep for the very first play.





Both teams will likely throw a bunch of short passes when they do pass but there will still be some attempts downfied too.

Players will be stiff and numb very quickly tonight and that stiffness/numbness will just gradually get worse as the game goes on.

So the chances of Tua being on target downfield early in the game as well as the chances the WR catches the ball should be higher earlier in the game than later.

Plus taking a shot right out the gate could potentially catch the Chiefs off guard since both defenses are expecting a run heavy game.

I know taking a shot for the first play of the game could lead to a 2nd and 10 situation or worse which is not ideal in a run first game. There’s gonna be a handful of situations that won’t be ideal tonight tho and I’d rather those situations happen early than late.

I just feel the chances of striking on a big play immediately outweighs the risk of giving the ball back to the Chiefs after the first drive.



What’s your guy’s thoughts on taking a shot right away and what play would you call to start the game?
Click to expand...
I don’t like the big shot on play no 1. It’s high risk / will likely put us in 2nd and 10. Play the game to gain 5+ on first downs. Don’t be greedy. Don’t run deep in the backfield plays that can lose us 5-7 yards like we are now want to do. Down and distance all game will be key on offense. On D, hope one of the geezers we signed out of retirement can make some plays in the pass rush.
 
Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
It seems pretty clear the team that wins the turnover battle and controls the run game should win the game tonight.

I’m sure we can all agree that Mike McDaniel has to find a way to get our run game going tonight and he absolutely can’t abandon the run at any point as long as the games close.

I could see anywhere from 17-25 pass attempts still as long as the game is close. This freezing temperature will just make both offenses rely more on the run than the pass tonight but the passing will still happen.





So with all that being said, what do you think our first play call should be tonight?

I personally think we should try and hit Tyreek or Waddle deep for the very first play.





Both teams will likely throw a bunch of short passes when they do pass but there will still be some attempts downfied too.

Players will be stiff and numb very quickly tonight and that stiffness/numbness will just gradually get worse as the game goes on.

So the chances of Tua being on target downfield early in the game as well as the chances the WR catches the ball should be higher earlier in the game than later.

Plus taking a shot right out the gate could potentially catch the Chiefs off guard since both defenses are expecting a run heavy game.

I know taking a shot for the first play of the game could lead to a 2nd and 10 situation or worse which is not ideal in a run first game. There’s gonna be a handful of situations that won’t be ideal tonight tho and I’d rather those situations happen early than late.

I just feel the chances of striking on a big play immediately outweighs the risk of giving the ball back to the Chiefs after the first drive.



What’s your guy’s thoughts on taking a shot right away and what play would you call to start the game?
Click to expand...
It seems pretty clear the team that wins the turnover battle and controls the run game should win
Click to expand...
Isn't that true in the vast majority of games?

I don't see many, if any, deep balls from Miami tonight and very few from Mahomes. Winds are forecast to gust to 30mph. Mahomes arm strength allows him more opportunity for deeper passes on a night like tonight than Tua.

I would run play action and try to hit Waddle or Hill on a quick slant. Hopefully their safeties are all in on stopping the run and the Dolphins get a big play that way.
 
royalshank said:
I don’t like the big shot on play no 1. It’s high risk / will likely put us in 2nd and 10. Play the game to gain 5+ on first downs. Don’t be greedy. Don’t run deep in the backfield plays that can lose us 5-7 yards like we are now want to do. Down and distance all game will be key on offense. On D, hope one of the geezers we signed out of retirement can make some plays in the pass rush.
Click to expand...
Yes…but a trick play ! 🧐
 
BlueFin said:
Yes…but a trick play ! 🧐
Click to expand...
Remember Shula used to do those reverses on kickoff returns? The deep man would run forward than cut left or right and the up man would come meet him from the other direction and take the ball to the sideline going against the flow of the coverage guys. That play worked so well at starting drives across our 40 etc. I haven’t seen it done in ages. I’d love that on the first kickoff we receive using Berrios as the deep guy who then hands it to Achane up about the 15-20 yard line on the reverse.
 
Play action rollout. Real short pass to Smythe for 6 yard gain in the flat
 
we better not start with a penalty or neg play, field position will win this game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom