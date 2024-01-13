What should our first play be?

It seems pretty clear the team that wins the turnover battle and controls the run game should win the game tonight.



I’m sure we can all agree that Mike McDaniel has to find a way to get our run game going tonight and he absolutely can’t abandon the run at any point as long as the games close.



I could see anywhere from 17-25 pass attempts still as long as the game is close. This freezing temperature will just make both offenses rely more on the run than the pass tonight but the passing will still happen.











So with all that being said, what do you think our first play call should be tonight?



I personally think we should try and hit Tyreek or Waddle deep for the very first play.











Both teams will likely throw a bunch of short passes when they do pass but there will still be some attempts downfied too.



Players will be stiff and numb very quickly tonight and that stiffness/numbness will just gradually get worse as the game goes on.



So the chances of Tua being on target downfield early in the game as well as the chances the WR catches the ball should be higher earlier in the game than later.



Plus taking a shot right out the gate could potentially catch the Chiefs off guard since both defenses are expecting a run heavy game.



I know taking a shot for the first play of the game could lead to a 2nd and 10 situation or worse which is not ideal in a run first game. There’s gonna be a handful of situations that won’t be ideal tonight tho and I’d rather those situations happen early than late.



I just feel the chances of striking on a big play immediately outweighs the risk of giving the ball back to the Chiefs after the first drive.







What’s your guy’s thoughts on taking a shot right away and what play would you call to start the game?