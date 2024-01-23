 What Should the Blueprint Be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Should the Blueprint Be?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
23,086
Reaction score
29,490
Looking at the AFC and, specifically the teams that made the playoffs, Miami has to compete with some amazingly talented quarterbacks.

Mahomes has led Kansas City to its sixth straight conference title game, despite an offense that lacked at the wide receiver position.

Jackson was phenomenal in Baltimore, taking his game to another level. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons I can remember. And Josh Allen is certainly someone the Dolphins can't seem to beat.

So, how do you compete? Obviously, Tua at his best is a good quarterback and I don't want to turn this into a "get rid of Tua" thread. Do any of us see that as a real possibility?

Anyway, it got me thinking about those NY Giants teams that beat the Patriots in a couple of super bowls. Eli Manning certainly wasn't as good as Tom Brady.

The Giants strength, being able to rush from the inside/middle, matched up well with New England. That New York team had a lot of pass rush talent and tackled well.

Maybe that should be the Dolphins focus? They actually have a great start there with Wilkins and Seiler at DT. Both can wreck havoc in the middle.

Not saying to ignore the obvious issue on the offensive line, but how else is Miami going to compete?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Looking at the AFC and, specifically the teams that made the playoffs, Miami has to compete with some amazingly talented quarterbacks.

Mahomes has led Kansas City to its sixth straight conference title game, despite an offense that lacked at the wide receiver position.

Jackson was phenomenal in Baltimore, taking his game to another level. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons I can remember. And Josh Allen is certainly someone the Dolphins can't seem to beat.

So, how do you compete? Obviously, Tua at his best is a good quarterback and I don't want to turn this into a "get rid of Tua" thread. Do any of us see that as a real possibility?

Anyway, it got me thinking about those NY Giants teams that beat the Patriots in a couple of super bowls. Eli Manning certainly wasn't as good as Tom Brady.

The Giants strength, being able to rush from the inside/middle, matched up well with New England. That New York team had a lot of pass rush talent and tackled well.

Maybe that should be the Dolphins focus? They actually have a great start there with Wilkins and Seiler at DT. Both can wreck havoc in the middle.

Not saying to ignore the obvious issue on the offensive line, but how else is Miami going to compete?
Click to expand...
Not being strong up the middle contributed heavily to this offense stalling out. We don't have the people to do it, we need maulers and murderers (no...not literally). I personally think you're on the right track, because I see it the same...and the OL would be critical to it, not an afterthought.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Not being strong up the middle contributed heavily to this offense stalling out. We don't have the people to do it, we need maulers and murderers (no...not literally). I personally think you're on the right track, because I see it the same...and the OL would be critical to it, not an afterthought.
Click to expand...
And not having a third target after waddle and reek exposed a reliance on them. Any good defense took them out of the equation and we couldn’t counter.
 
Just do what they did the first part of the season when we got to 9 and 3 not what we did the last few games

Stay healthy

Skip the celebrations and focus on football

No more Hard Knocks

That should do it
 
Just watch the Chiefs and Bills the other night. Each QB was standing in the pocket for 8 seconds before they threw the ball.
 
I know what the blueprint “should” be, but going into year three with a potentially lame duck coach, QB, and GM, I think they are just hoping and praying things get better without wholesale philosophical changes and have a few less injuries and some lucky breaks down the stretch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom