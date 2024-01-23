What Should the Blueprint Be?

Looking at the AFC and, specifically the teams that made the playoffs, Miami has to compete with some amazingly talented quarterbacks.



Mahomes has led Kansas City to its sixth straight conference title game, despite an offense that lacked at the wide receiver position.



Jackson was phenomenal in Baltimore, taking his game to another level. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons I can remember. And Josh Allen is certainly someone the Dolphins can't seem to beat.



So, how do you compete? Obviously, Tua at his best is a good quarterback and I don't want to turn this into a "get rid of Tua" thread. Do any of us see that as a real possibility?



Anyway, it got me thinking about those NY Giants teams that beat the Patriots in a couple of super bowls. Eli Manning certainly wasn't as good as Tom Brady.



The Giants strength, being able to rush from the inside/middle, matched up well with New England. That New York team had a lot of pass rush talent and tackled well.



Maybe that should be the Dolphins focus? They actually have a great start there with Wilkins and Seiler at DT. Both can wreck havoc in the middle.



Not saying to ignore the obvious issue on the offensive line, but how else is Miami going to compete?