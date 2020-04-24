What should we do with Rosen?

I agree with the thoughts of keeping Rosen. He is cheap and we need a backup to Fitz as I do not want to see Tua on the field this year (maybe towards the end of the season some guest appearances). If Fitz gets hurt, Rosen can step in and if he stinks, well we will be picking in the top ten again. If he shines, then we could trade him later and Might, Might have some increased value. We are building and while we have improved so far, this is a two to three year plan. I do not expect over 7 wins as we were lucky to get the wins we did last season.