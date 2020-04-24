What should we do with Rosen?

uk_dolfan
Long live the Cult of Tua
Moderator
Super Donator
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2012
- Messages
- 23,656
- Reaction score
- 11,118
- Location
- UK
Remember this guy?
Former Arizona bust. Current extremely underwhelming Miami Dolphin - and at this point even his mother probably doesn't think he is our future starter.
What should we do with this QB we traded a 2nd for just 12 months ago? Try to trade him over the next two days for any sort of late pick we can get? Or pray that with time and luck he will eventually develop into a passable backup?
Former Arizona bust. Current extremely underwhelming Miami Dolphin - and at this point even his mother probably doesn't think he is our future starter.
What should we do with this QB we traded a 2nd for just 12 months ago? Try to trade him over the next two days for any sort of late pick we can get? Or pray that with time and luck he will eventually develop into a passable backup?