What should we do with Rosen?

Remember this guy?



Former Arizona bust. Current extremely underwhelming Miami Dolphin - and at this point even his mother probably doesn't think he is our future starter.


What should we do with this QB we traded a 2nd for just 12 months ago? Try to trade him over the next two days for any sort of late pick we can get? Or pray that with time and luck he will eventually develop into a passable backup?
 
22 year old first round pick who wont start anywhere else. You keep him as a good backup.

UNLESS someone offers a 2nd round pick for him this draft, which i doubt it.

Rosen looks like he doesnt care. When i was 22 i didnt care, when i was 25 i was a business owner.

Rosen has potential, you keep him. Maybe in 2-3 years if Tua gets hurt, he comes in and shines.
 
greasyObnoxious said:
that gif looks like he tried punching himself in the face but he failed.

or is that his identify the mike face?
Click to expand...

He might be a terrible QB. But his range of gifs is nothing short of elite



Maybe we could transfer him to the Dolphins social media team
 
He has no future in Miami and I would be very surprised if he is even on the roster once the season starts. I think this will be Fitzpatrick's last season with the Dolphins and in 2021 it will be Tua as the starter with a backup QB not on the roster yet.
 
I think he could develop into a backup, except for one thing. I just don’t know what his attitude would be in the QB room. Don Strock was an ideal backup, because he was a team player, and a leader. He reached out to other players.
 
I agree with the thoughts of keeping Rosen. He is cheap and we need a backup to Fitz as I do not want to see Tua on the field this year (maybe towards the end of the season some guest appearances). If Fitz gets hurt, Rosen can step in and if he stinks, well we will be picking in the top ten again. If he shines, then we could trade him later and Might, Might have some increased value. We are building and while we have improved so far, this is a two to three year plan. I do not expect over 7 wins as we were lucky to get the wins we did last season.
 
As others have mentioned we should keep him as of right now his trade value is zero & so is our leverage after picking Tua.

Who knows if Fitz goes down & Rosen plays lights out in the season which raises his value...well more than it is currently.
 
