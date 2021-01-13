What sides are you leaning to?

Stills&Landry
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,557
- Reaction score
- 620
This will be an exciting offseason.
Let's all go on record on what side we lean towards on each of the relevant subjects so far.
Watson
Howard
#3
#18
What would you like the general strategy to be?
On Watson; I would just do my thing and wait until the Texans offer Watson and then deal w it. Period. Ignore it otherwise.
Howard; gimme a Top 16 pick + another 1st, otherwise I risk the hold out, try to convince him to play another year on this contract and renew next year.
#3, trade down, depending on Howard pick either a CB or WR.
#18, trade down also to maybe 24-25 and take Harris.
Stock pile value, whether players or picks, general rule. I want multiple picks in 2022 again.
Let's all go on record on what side we lean towards on each of the relevant subjects so far.
Watson
Howard
#3
#18
What would you like the general strategy to be?
On Watson; I would just do my thing and wait until the Texans offer Watson and then deal w it. Period. Ignore it otherwise.
Howard; gimme a Top 16 pick + another 1st, otherwise I risk the hold out, try to convince him to play another year on this contract and renew next year.
#3, trade down, depending on Howard pick either a CB or WR.
#18, trade down also to maybe 24-25 and take Harris.
Stock pile value, whether players or picks, general rule. I want multiple picks in 2022 again.