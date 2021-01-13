What sides are you leaning to?

I'm on the Tua train, give him a chance to become the QB most feel he can become. That being said DW is a fantastic QB but I would only trade for him if we are robbing Houston blind! For everyone wanting to give up all our top picks for this trade, I ask how do we build this team up? We can't solve all our issues through FA, we need to get majority of the parts from the draft and use FA as a tool to complete the picture. Trading for DW might actually set us further back in taking the right steps forward.



So back to Tua, draft Smith, trade up for Pitts and figure out away to get Harris. FA can get us to fill out our WR and OL issues, we don't need super stars just get Flores' type players.