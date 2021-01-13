 What sides are you leaning to? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What sides are you leaning to?

S

Stills&Landry

This will be an exciting offseason.

Let's all go on record on what side we lean towards on each of the relevant subjects so far.

Watson

Howard

#3

#18

What would you like the general strategy to be?

On Watson; I would just do my thing and wait until the Texans offer Watson and then deal w it. Period. Ignore it otherwise.

Howard; gimme a Top 16 pick + another 1st, otherwise I risk the hold out, try to convince him to play another year on this contract and renew next year.

#3, trade down, depending on Howard pick either a CB or WR.

#18, trade down also to maybe 24-25 and take Harris.

Stock pile value, whether players or picks, general rule. I want multiple picks in 2022 again.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

I'm personally on board with everything you said, other than taking a cornerback with a first round pick. That wouldn't even be a consideration for me.
 
3

3rdandinches

I'm on the Tua train, give him a chance to become the QB most feel he can become. That being said DW is a fantastic QB but I would only trade for him if we are robbing Houston blind! For everyone wanting to give up all our top picks for this trade, I ask how do we build this team up? We can't solve all our issues through FA, we need to get majority of the parts from the draft and use FA as a tool to complete the picture. Trading for DW might actually set us further back in taking the right steps forward.

So back to Tua, draft Smith, trade up for Pitts and figure out away to get Harris. FA can get us to fill out our WR and OL issues, we don't need super stars just get Flores' type players.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Stills&Landry said:
This will be an exciting offseason.

Let's all go on record on what side we lean towards on each of the relevant subjects so far.

Watson

Howard

#3

#18

What would you like the general strategy to be?

On Watson; I would just do my thing and wait until the Texans offer Watson and then deal w it. Period. Ignore it otherwise.

Howard; gimme a Top 16 pick + another 1st, otherwise I risk the hold out, try to convince him to play another year on this contract and renew next year.

#3, trade down, depending on Howard pick either a CB or WR.

#18, trade down also to maybe 24-25 and take Harris.

Stock pile value, whether players or picks, general rule. I want multiple picks in 2022 again.
My thinking as well.
 
Shivaya11

Shivaya11

Looove the idea of trading down from #3 to take Ja'Marr Chase, would rather have him than Devonta!
 
superphin

superphin

I don't know if I'm over valuing Howard but I feel like Tua+Howard+ two 2nd round picks should do it. That would be ideal but probably a pipe dream.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Stills&Landry said:
Well If we trade Howard and trade down to 6-7 I sure damn would take Surtain.
You think a team would give a top 10 pick for Howard rather than just take Surtain? In what scenario are you wanting to take Surtain, we pretty much have zero offensive weapons.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Watson: Depends on the price
Howard: Tell him to pound sand
3: Penei Sewell
18: Rousseau or BA WR
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

3rdandinches said:
I'm on the Tua train, give him a chance to become the QB most feel he can become. That being said DW is a fantastic QB but I would only trade for him if we are robbing Houston blind! For everyone wanting to give up all our top picks for this trade, I ask how do we build this team up? We can't solve all our issues through FA, we need to get majority of the parts from the draft and use FA as a tool to complete the picture. Trading for DW might actually set us further back in taking the right steps forward.

So back to Tua, draft Smith, trade up for Pitts and figure out away to get Harris. FA can get us to fill out our WR and OL issues, we don't need super stars just get Flores' type players.
That doesn't make sense, so we could solve two offensive issues via free agency yet you're not willing to give up tua and the number 3 and number 18 for Watson.
 
