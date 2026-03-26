What 'Smokey' player do you want in the mid rounds?

Buff
From a galaxy far far away....
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2008
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Apart from all the players that have been mocked to Miami in the first couple of rounds, which players do you like in the 3rd-6th rounds? Offence and defence?
For me, TE Tanner Koziol from Houston and Deon Burks WR from Oklahoma. I think both would be productive in Miami.
In defence its Zakee Wheatley the S from Penn State and Jake Golday the LB from Cinci.
Yours?
For me, TE Tanner Koziol from Houston and Deon Burks WR from Oklahoma. I think both would be productive in Miami.
In defence its Zakee Wheatley the S from Penn State and Jake Golday the LB from Cinci.
Yours?