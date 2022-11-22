What stops this offense?

We've all been on a fantastic high these past few weeks watching Tua and co. dissect NFL defenses with ease. There hasn't been a whole lot slowing down the phins other than a smattering of self inflicted injuries in the form of penalties, dropped passes, and Tua misfires. Hill is a matchup nightmare who gets to do whatever he wants on the field. Teams are either so respectful of his speed they play off him or McDaniel manufactures a clean release by bringing him in motion. The RPO/play action has kept everyone guessing enough that Tua has had a couple clean jersey days. I can't imagine he ever though he'd see another in his career after the past couple seasons of getting hammered.



We've seen this before with offensive attacks that have everyone baffled until someone comes along with what seems at least on the surface to be a ridiculously simple solution. McVay had his moment until he saw an extra man on the line of scrimmage completely nullifying his rushing attack. Mahomes and Reid couldn't be stopped until someone decided he wasn't going to throw deep on them anymore. Even Murray and Kingsbury had their brief time in the sun.



So what do you think is going to be the counter to the McDaniel/Tua show?