 What stops this offense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What stops this offense?

propheticWrit

propheticWrit

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29
Reaction score
43
We've all been on a fantastic high these past few weeks watching Tua and co. dissect NFL defenses with ease. There hasn't been a whole lot slowing down the phins other than a smattering of self inflicted injuries in the form of penalties, dropped passes, and Tua misfires. Hill is a matchup nightmare who gets to do whatever he wants on the field. Teams are either so respectful of his speed they play off him or McDaniel manufactures a clean release by bringing him in motion. The RPO/play action has kept everyone guessing enough that Tua has had a couple clean jersey days. I can't imagine he ever though he'd see another in his career after the past couple seasons of getting hammered.

We've seen this before with offensive attacks that have everyone baffled until someone comes along with what seems at least on the surface to be a ridiculously simple solution. McVay had his moment until he saw an extra man on the line of scrimmage completely nullifying his rushing attack. Mahomes and Reid couldn't be stopped until someone decided he wasn't going to throw deep on them anymore. Even Murray and Kingsbury had their brief time in the sun.

So what do you think is going to be the counter to the McDaniel/Tua show?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,763
Reaction score
26,175
propheticWrit said:
We've all been on a fantastic high these past few weeks watching Tua and co. dissect NFL defenses with ease. There hasn't been a whole lot slowing down the phins other than a smattering of self inflicted injuries in the form of penalties, dropped passes, and Tua misfires. Hill is a matchup nightmare who gets to do whatever he wants on the field. Teams are either so respectful of his speed they play off him or McDaniel manufactures a clean release by bringing him in motion. The RPO/play action has kept everyone guessing enough that Tua has had a couple clean jersey days. I can't imagine he ever though he'd see another in his career after the past couple seasons of getting hammered.

We've seen this before with offensive attacks that have everyone baffled until someone comes along with what seems at least on the surface to be a ridiculously simple solution. McVay had his moment until he saw an extra man on the line of scrimmage completely nullifying his rushing attack. Mahomes and Reid couldn't be stopped until someone decided he wasn't going to throw deep on them anymore. Even Murray and Kingsbury had their brief time in the sun.

So what do you think is going to be the counter to the McDaniel/Tua show?
Click to expand...
Offenses that rely on short to intermediate passing are very difficult to stop if your QB is upright, and accurate.
Where they fall is usually in the red zone, where these offenses tend to bog down...

But thus far, Tua has been very, very good in these situations... so, I'm not sure we can be stopped... merely slowed down.
 
pb1300

pb1300

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 22, 2003
Messages
583
Reaction score
413
A Tua injury (knocking HARD AF on wood)!

As long as Tua continues to not make those plays from the past, where he would hold on to the ball for too long, and get a coverage sack, we will be fine. I would say a good DLine would be an issue, but not only does he get rid of the ball quicker than the Dlinemen can get to him, but his pocket presence and anticipation is elite.

As long as we are healthy, I believe this offense will continue to produce. I do not see any defense in the league that can clamp down on us. Contain us, yes, shut is down, nah, I do not see it.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
2,014
Reaction score
3,043
Location
Rhode Island
Feverdream said:
Offenses that rely on short to intermediate passing are very difficult to stop if your QB is upright, and accurate.
Where they fall is usually in the red zone, where these offenses tend to bog down...

But thus far, Tua has been very, very good in these situations... so, I'm not sure we can be stopped... merely slowed down.
Click to expand...
Exactly. This is why have always preferred Tua to Herbert. His game is way more comparable to Brady’s game than people talk about. Brady was practically unstoppable because he got the ball out quickly, had a complimentary running game, and could occasionally hit receivers 20-30 yards downfield. I think this offense can look a lot like the Pats of the 2000’s. The great Ravens defenses would occasionally stop them. Even our pass rush on occasion. But mostly they controlled the game. That’s what I hope we do going forward.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,763
Reaction score
26,175
DOLFAN_51 said:
Exactly. This is why have always preferred Tua to Herbert. His game is way more comparable to Brady’s game than people talk about. Brady was practically unstoppable because he got the ball out quickly, had a complimentary running game, and could occasionally hit receivers 20-30 yards downfield. I think this offense can look a lot like the Pats of the 2000’s. The great Ravens defenses would occasionally stop them. Even our pass rush on occasion. But mostly they controlled the game. That’s what I hope we do going forward.
Click to expand...
The way to beat a fairly immobile QB is to beat his ass... and that always worked on Brady... and Brees as well, and it's why the Armstead signing was so monumentally important. We MUST keep Tua clean; he's small, injury prone, and not a plus scrambler.
I think our offensive success has more to do with Williams, Armstead, and Hunt than it does with Hill, Mostert, and Wilson. Weapons are good, but a line is better in my mind.
If any two of Jackson, Jones, and Eichenberg become plus players... this team will not be stopped-- the intermediate routes are open now, one more second in the pocket will open the deep routes too.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
21,795
Reaction score
8,417
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
The scheme is perfectly designed for the current rules, as long as you stay healthy and the opponent doesn’t have overwhelming mismatches…just execute and don’t beat yourself!

The Perfect team played under a different rule book, but they didn’t beat themselves…they played smart football.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,595
Reaction score
11,789
Location
San Antonio
We have three VERY good defenses in our division (hint: ours isn't one of the three). We'll see how we finish out the season. This is NOT doom and gloom, it's just wanting a little more confirmation we've arrived...and winning at least 2 of our last 3 divisional games would prove it for me. I'm excited to see it unfold.

With Tua getting the ball out lightning fast, making the OL look better than they are (though definitely improved over previous seasons), the track team of targets, a run game that looks vastly improved with JWJ, and hopefully Chubb shoring up the defense and making them more potent and able to play structures that lock down offenses better, everything's pointing up...just need to do it against stellar defenses and oh my...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom