What the Bears fans think

My lord does it feel good to see opponents fans talk about our offense putting up 30-40 points on their defense. Times are a changing. Most Bears fans do predict a Dolphins win in a high scoring game but it seems they are very confident in their offense's ability to put points on the board. The consensus seems to be that the offense looks completely different over the past few games and this game won't be as easy as some of us may think.Has anyone watched the Bears over the past couple weeks? I expect Chubb and Phillips to feast on that offensive line but has Fields figured it out?