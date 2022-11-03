 What the Bears fans think | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What the Bears fans think

Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

My lord does it feel good to see opponents fans talk about our offense putting up 30-40 points on their defense. Times are a changing. Most Bears fans do predict a Dolphins win in a high scoring game but it seems they are very confident in their offense's ability to put points on the board. The consensus seems to be that the offense looks completely different over the past few games and this game won't be as easy as some of us may think.

Has anyone watched the Bears over the past couple weeks? I expect Chubb and Phillips to feast on that offensive line but has Fields figured it out?
 
NY8123

NY8123

The team now needs to assert dominance and cement all these moves and accolades that have been laid on them.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

My pessimistic side is telling me there is possibility that we could lose this game because we are on such a high right now. Needless to say, I hope I am wrong and that that is just a nagging suspicion.

The Lions really moved the ball well against us and the Bears will try to replicate the early success they had. Hopefully Chubb comes out on fire and gives Justin Fields fits all game.
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

The Dolphins offense needs to eat up clock like they did in the second half of the Lions game. And the defense needs to force the three and outs to give the offense more opportunities. My son is a big Bears fan and he is saying that he doesn't think they have much of a chance.
 
