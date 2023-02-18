What the heck is FinHeaven March Madness ?

fishfanmiami
These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Guys this our yearly event that really bonds the membership here together
You all are competitive like sports fans by nature and this is a chance to compete with your fellow members in a fun way and get to know them better
We post funny stuff and take shots in order to win the round and move on knowing the winner gets a cool badge and FH hat
I remember the first year I was invited. I only knew a few people here but said what the heck
Ended up winning my first battle by one point and then getting crushed by Bumpus in round 2
Made 3 or 4 friends for life on here and really felt like part of the site
Next year made the final 4 and eventually won it in 2017
I probably would never have become a staff member here without March madness
All this to say in our slow off season this is a fun way to still contribute to our site and have a blast doing it
Brother @Danny is running the event this year
Let him know in this thread if you want in
FH's March madness starts the 2nd week of March. Let us know if you want in!!
Hey guys, this is mostly for newcomers. The posters that did well last year get an automatic spot but we'll have some spots for other people to be in it. it's all about posting jokes and funny videos to get votes in order to move on to the next round and on and on. The winner gets a cool badge...
