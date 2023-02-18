 What the heck is FinHeaven March Madness ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What the heck is FinHeaven March Madness ?

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
56,235
Reaction score
143,036
Guys this our yearly event that really bonds the membership here together

You all are competitive like sports fans by nature and this is a chance to compete with your fellow members in a fun way and get to know them better

We post funny stuff and take shots in order to win the round and move on knowing the winner gets a cool badge and FH hat

IMG_2283.jpg


I remember the first year I was invited. I only knew a few people here but said what the heck

Ended up winning my first battle by one point and then getting crushed by Bumpus in round 2

Made 3 or 4 friends for life on here and really felt like part of the site

Next year made the final 4 and eventually won it in 2017

I probably would never have become a staff member here without March madness

All this to say in our slow off season this is a fun way to still contribute to our site and have a blast doing it

Brother @Danny is running the event this year

Let him know in this thread if you want in

FH's March madness starts the 2nd week of March. Let us know if you want in!!

Hey guys, this is mostly for newcomers. The posters that did well last year get an automatic spot but we'll have some spots for other people to be in it. it's all about posting jokes and funny videos to get votes in order to move on to the next round and on and on. The winner gets a cool badge...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
Last edited:
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
283
Reaction score
665
Age
55
Location
Bangkok
Two things. Like the go deep part of the hat. My Mrs lives by that motto. I said it's only way I can give you 9 is if we did it 3 times. Am I playing the game right?

Secondly, is this whole MM thing more sinister than I imagine? A way to boost clicks and posts, pages indexed or you just wanna find out who the really warped members are? I have my suspicions it's the latter.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
56,235
Reaction score
143,036
JamesWsenior said:
Two things. Like the go deep part of the hat. My Mrs lives by that motto. I said it's only way I can give you 9 is if we did it 3 times. Am I playing the game right?

Secondly, is this whole MM thing more sinister than I imagine? A way to boost clicks and posts, pages indexed or you just wanna find out who the really warped members are? I have my suspicions it's the latter.
Click to expand...

All of the above :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom