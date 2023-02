What the heck is FinHeaven March Madness ?

FH's March madness starts the 2nd week of March. Let us know if you want in!! Hey guys, this is mostly for newcomers. The posters that did well last year get an automatic spot but we'll have some spots for other people to be in it. it's all about posting jokes and funny videos to get votes in order to move on to the next round and on and on. The winner gets a cool badge...

Guys this our yearly event that really bonds the membership here togetherYou all are competitive like sports fans by nature and this is a chance to compete with your fellow members in a fun way and get to know them betterWe post funny stuff and take shots in order to win the round and move on knowing the winner gets a cool badge and FH hatI remember the first year I was invited. I only knew a few people here but said what the heckEnded up winning my first battle by one point and then getting crushed by Bumpus in round 2Made 3 or 4 friends for life on here and really felt like part of the siteNext year made the final 4 and eventually won it in 2017I probably would never have become a staff member here without March madnessAll this to say in our slow off season this is a fun way to still contribute to our site and have a blast doing itBrother @Danny is running the event this yearLet him know in this thread if you want in