What the heck is up with NFL coaches

It started with McDaniel going for the touchdown when he should have kicked a field goal against the Redskins (I'm old school). Then I saw the same situation in the Giants/Detroit game. Giants going for and missing the touchdown on 4th down and they should have kicked the field goal. Just got through watch the Jags/Cards game and again, very similar, Cardinals went for it on 4th and 12 inside their forty (2 minutes left) all of their timeouts. Punt the ball. I'm pretty sure Shula would have kicked the field goal in the first two situations, and then punted the ball in the last one. I don't know what these coaches are thinking. (just wanted to vent).