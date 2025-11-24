 What the heck is up with NFL coaches | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What the heck is up with NFL coaches

hab321

hab321

It started with McDaniel going for the touchdown when he should have kicked a field goal against the Redskins (I'm old school). Then I saw the same situation in the Giants/Detroit game. Giants going for and missing the touchdown on 4th down and they should have kicked the field goal. Just got through watch the Jags/Cards game and again, very similar, Cardinals went for it on 4th and 12 inside their forty (2 minutes left) all of their timeouts. Punt the ball. I'm pretty sure Shula would have kicked the field goal in the first two situations, and then punted the ball in the last one. I don't know what these coaches are thinking. (just wanted to vent).
 
One easy explanation is the HC of a losing team - losing, meaning a losing record for the year. If he has a chance to win a game, he may take the risk. Little to lose. I don't quite understand the HC of a 'good' team (e.g., Campbell). Living on the edge is dangerous.
 
I saw that play in the Giants game too, after you lose 5 yards on 3rd and goal from the 3, you have to kick the FG. You don't have the QB or WR's to execute there. Granted, the Lions jumped offsides on 3rd down and it should've been 3rd and goal from 1 1/2 yard line, so the Giants got screwed there. However, big picture the Giants were better off losing that game and keeping the 2nd pick in the draft.

Still, you should've kicked the FG to go up 6 and force Detroit to score a TD. But again, they were playing for nothing, so its inconsequential to anyone but the players and Mike Kafka.

The Lions, and specifically Goff and Campbell, couldn't afford to lose that game. Both are on thin ice IMO. Jahmyr Gibbs is keeping that team alive.

Detroit has a brutal stretch coming up, Packers, Cowboys, Steelers, Rams, Vikings and at Chicago week 18. Changes could be coming to the motor city.

Mathew Stafford playing (very) elite football doesn't help the perception either.
 
The Cowboys did the same thing. 21 - 21 4th and goal with 3:46 left in the game. They go for it and miss. Now Philly just needs a FG to win the game. Ultimately they punt back to Dallas, who wins with a FG of their own.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
One easy explanation is the HC of a losing team - losing, meaning a losing record for the year. If he has a chance to win a game, he may take the risk. Little to lose. I don't quite understand the HC of a 'good' team (e.g., Campbell). Living on the edge is dangerous.
Ding ding ding common sense prevails
 
With the Giants I could actually see their thinking. Kicking the field goal would have put them only 6 ahead and guarantee's that Detroit go into 4 down mode and also the chance for a big return on the kick. Not getting the TD still leaves them 3 ahead with the Lions backed up against their goal line and if they do get into FG territory then they will kick it on 4th down.

Also, they were 2-9 so not much to risk.
 
I think with coaches like Campbell being as aggressive as he is, it has freed up some of the old tabu thinking. Whether right or wrong, it is more acceptable now to be aggressive.
 
It is all based on analytics. In the case of the Cowboys/Eagles game, kicking a FG with 3:46 left does give you a 3 point lead. However, that leaves plenty of time for the opposing team to kick a FG to tie or score a TD and win. It generally doesn’t leave you with time for another offensive drive. I’d imagine the statistics say you have a better chance, albeit marginal, to win if you score a TD and force the opponent to have to match it. It comes down to how much time is left in the game.
 
