What the heck is up with NFL coaches

I saw that play in the Giants game too, after you lose 5 yards on 3rd and goal from the 3, you have to kick the FG. You don't have the QB or WR's to execute there. Granted, the Lions jumped offsides on 3rd down and it should've been 3rd and goal from 1 1/2 yard line, so the Giants got screwed there. However, big picture the Giants were better off losing that game and keeping the 2nd pick in the draft.



Still, you should've kicked the FG to go up 6 and force Detroit to score a TD. But again, they were playing for nothing, so its inconsequential to anyone but the players and Mike Kafka.



The Lions, and specifically Goff and Campbell, couldn't afford to lose that game. Both are on thin ice IMO. Jahmyr Gibbs is keeping that team alive.



Detroit has a brutal stretch coming up, Packers, Cowboys, Steelers, Rams, Vikings and at Chicago week 18. Changes could be coming to the motor city.



Mathew Stafford playing (very) elite football doesn't help the perception either.