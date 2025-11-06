What the hell happened to the forums?

Harold Jackson
I are smartter then you
What's missing? What moved?
What's different?
What's different?
Yeah - I noticed it too. It defaults to the General News which includes both Dolphin and site related info and a new "Miami Dolphins Rock" page to include, as far as I can tell, presents positive Dolphins news only. It is definitely different though.
You can see my phone/computer?
I’m not saying it’s not different for you, I’m saying nothing looks different to me.
Mine is different as well. Keeps defaulting to the general page regardless of what I click on, when if I click on the Miami Dolphins Forum it goes to general. It’s a miracle I found this page. Haven’t been able to visit all week. The page hierarchy has changed.
Then at times it automatically reloads or the page breaks and goes to “Can’t open the page”.
Hope the admins fix the issue like yesterday, or at least explain what’s going on.
How about a link or two then pleaseThere are numerous posts by mods and admins explaining the problem. Basically, it’ll be fixed soon.
