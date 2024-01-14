What the loss/Dolphins mean to me

Now before I start let me say I get everyone has their own way of looking at things. For me……



In the last two months I suddenly lost both my mother in law and sister in law. My father in law at 92 will most likely be moving in with my wife, daughter and I. He has dementia and diabetes. Needless to say these last two month have been crazy and the future is unknown.



Watching and talking about the Dolphins is something my family loves to do and it gives us a distraction. Now believe me we hate the loss just like the rest on this board. Just trying to put things in perspective. We love our Dolphins and always will. Already looking forward to what free agency and the draft will bring.



Thanks for letting me tell my story……Fins up!