What the rest of the NFL should take away from the Dolphins/Bills game

I'm not going to say that it will be easy but the rest of the NFL teams and fans should understand that the Bills are not impossible to defeat.Prior to the game they were talked about as if they were going to go undefeated and win everything.Sure they are a SB worthy team but let's understand that they will play teams that will give them fits.The first 2 teams they played the Titans and Rams have not shown to be as strong as people believed they were.Dolphins showed that under the right conditions and proper playcalling the Bills can be defeated.I am not sure what the outcome of this will be like but the Bills should no longer be on the pedestal they were before.