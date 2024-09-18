What this season should be all about

We KNOW Grier suhks big time.



But we should focus on evaluating what’s left to be known.



We should evaluate how Mike can coach a QB less team. How he can adjust and gameplan for what he has. The decisions he makes and how he can keep it close with almost no talent at OL and QB, two key ingredients on success.



Hopefully we will witness if a dual threat (but very limited) kind of QB in Huntley can give us hopes that if Mike finds a improvement we can hope for a better future without Tua.



Tua just can’t be on our long term future. Even if he comes back and plays lights out we should react as if he is on rented time. There is no way a QB that has been blacked out with those very common and soft hits, can last on the NFL.



Then we should evaluate which young players we should keep. Cam Smith, Chop Robinson, Kamara, Bonner, Duck, Paul, Malik, Taner, Hill, Smith and Tindall. We need to get rid off underperforming expensive old or often injured players like Poyer, Armstead, Robert Jones, Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Ramsey, Berrios, Ingold, Smythe, Riley and Kohu.



Finally we should give ourselves a big hug for supporting a team that hasn’t delivered for our entire life and discover that hope is sometimes the motor behind everything. That’s why we need to find reasons for hope on this season for it to be not a wasted one.