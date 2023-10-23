What to do about the Miami Dolphins?

The NFL doesn't just occupy a couple of floors in some building in NYC. They have an entire skyscraper, packed with NFL employees, lobbyists and lawyers. These people gather at the water cooler where a photo of Pete Rozelle hangs at eye level. Upon the frame is a plaque that simply reads "There will be parity."



The people in the NFL skyscraper talk to each other at this water cooler. Some of the conversations they have had went like this:



'The Dolphins put up 70 points against the Broncos in the first game of the season yesterday!'

'Wait a minute now! That's not normal!'



'The six fastest speeds through Week 3 all belong to Dolphin players!'

'Wha?'



'Get this! If you remove the Dolphins offensive stats through Week 6, it shows that this is the worst year for total offense since 2009!'

'That can't be right? Can it?'



Oh yeah, they've talked about all this stuff and a lot more. And it all points to the Dolphins blowing away Roselle's vision of parity within the league.



Do any of you think the NFL is really going to tolerate a team like that? It's been the question, hasn't it? HOW do you stop this Dolphin jugernaut?



It seems those people working in that NYC skyscraper couldn't wait for other teams to figure out this burning question. It seems, after last night, the league has an answer on how to stop the Miami Dolphins.