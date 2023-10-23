 What to do about the Miami Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What to do about the Miami Dolphins?

The NFL doesn't just occupy a couple of floors in some building in NYC. They have an entire skyscraper, packed with NFL employees, lobbyists and lawyers. These people gather at the water cooler where a photo of Pete Rozelle hangs at eye level. Upon the frame is a plaque that simply reads "There will be parity."

The people in the NFL skyscraper talk to each other at this water cooler. Some of the conversations they have had went like this:

'The Dolphins put up 70 points against the Broncos in the first game of the season yesterday!'
'Wait a minute now! That's not normal!'

'The six fastest speeds through Week 3 all belong to Dolphin players!'
'Wha?'

'Get this! If you remove the Dolphins offensive stats through Week 6, it shows that this is the worst year for total offense since 2009!'
'That can't be right? Can it?'

Oh yeah, they've talked about all this stuff and a lot more. And it all points to the Dolphins blowing away Roselle's vision of parity within the league.

Do any of you think the NFL is really going to tolerate a team like that? It's been the question, hasn't it? HOW do you stop this Dolphin jugernaut?

It seems those people working in that NYC skyscraper couldn't wait for other teams to figure out this burning question. It seems, after last night, the league has an answer on how to stop the Miami Dolphins.
 
Eh. I think there was definitely some collusion from an officiating standpoint last night. However, I doubt the NFL is as a whole trying to stop the most exciting offense in NFL history. That would work entirely against their decades of work to make the NFL more exciting.
 
I don't believe the NFL is rigged but I sure hope at some point last night McDaniel and the other coaches made it perfectly clear to the refs the disparity in penalties that was happening, they should have been screaming mad about it
 
As long as there is no holding refs accountable, this will happen. Refs need to be held accountable for their mistakes. Investigated for games like this
 
We lost to a very good team that was much healthier on gameday. Most of our penalties were earned (except the RTP on Wilkens), but zero penalties on the Eagles didn't reflect their play. A couple, like the Facemask/interference against Ced Wilson, were drive-altering. I doubt any ivory tower conspiracies are working against us...but the disparity in penalty calls was a major factor in the game. Perhaps we still would have lost, but it would have been more competitive. #Finsup
 
Missing an obvious face mask penalty and the fact that the Dolphins had 10 penalties and and Philly had none, the self inflicted mistakes, like Hill dropping an easy touchdown ans a couple of drops he normally catches. The one he kicked out of his own hands , we were lucky they called an incomplete pass and not a fumble out oh the endzone.
 
Did anyone here see the conclusion of the Browns-Colts game ? A ridiculous final minute PI call against the Browns DB gave the Browns the win.
 
