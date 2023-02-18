 What To Do on the Option for Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What To Do on the Option for Tua?

The time to exercise the 5th year option on top picks from 2020 is here. The deadline is May 1 with some teams already deciding. The contract amount is based on position, playing time and making a Pro Bowl. Tua will cost $23 M on the one year deal. That is third behind Burrow and Herbert at $29 M for more playing time and he would rank #15 of all NFL QBs.

ESPN's Fowler reports that many NFL execs would not pick up this option because of the concussions and cloudy future. A number of fans will chime in saying that even after three years they are still not sold with TOs and the same mistakes still the same problems. The cap is also an issue. BAD timing.

I see this as a risk but one we have to take. We have no option let alone a better one. We no longer have our two top picks in a TOP QB draft and cannot afford a FA.
Best case, Tua finally come through. Worst case, we have him until drafting a QB in 2024.

Side Note- Jackson would get $14 M and Noah $11 M. The only thing to exercise here is futility. :cool:
 
I wouldn't pick up his 5th year option. They already have him under contract for this upcoming season. I would wait it out and see how he does this year and then decide what to do after the season. If he balls out and has a huge season then they could use the franchise tag on him next offseason. Otherwise they can try and draft his replacement in 2024 and no longer be financially obligated to him after this season.
 
Franchise tag will be $13-15M more expensive than his 5th year option. IMO you take the 5th year option because he has to play on it. Tagging guys can lead to bad blood during negotiations. In the event Tua can’t stay healthy, you let him walk the following year. Wouldn’t think twice about picking his option up.
 
Has to show me he can go one full season without another concussion. Injuries are part of the game, but repeat concussions are another matter entirely.
 
A very fair point of view and one many NFL execs share.
 
Your posts got me thinking. We could not take the option and have a tag as a last resort if all goes very well. If it does not we would have that cap space and the draft for other options.

I cannot see Tua wanting to leave McD and this WR set up and if things good can do a contract with a signing bonus to make next year very cheap.
This worth further consideration. Thanks
 
He is easily a top 10 QB in the NFL when he is on the field. So the Dolphins would be stupid to not pick up his 5th year option.
‘If the Dolphins don’t want to pay Tua, there will be plenty of teams willing to pay him if he ends up leaving the Dolphins.
 
23 million is cheap for a QB. There are people saying that Daniel Jones will supposedly get 35 million per year this offseason, though I think that's crazy, given his production this year, and how terrible he was before that.
 
He is the guy. If it were me I’d pick it up and extend him now. If he breaks out more next season we could be spending 50 m a year. Extend him offer 5year 30-35m a year. Longer you wait more it’s gonna cost.
 
I'd pick up the option.....no need to do an extension right now......lets see if he can stay healthy for the extension but yes, pick up the option.
 
