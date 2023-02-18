What To Do on the Option for Tua?

The time to exercise the 5th year option on top picks from 2020 is here. The deadline is May 1 with some teams already deciding. The contract amount is based on position, playing time and making a Pro Bowl. Tua will cost $23 M on the one year deal. That is third behind Burrow and Herbert at $29 M for more playing time and he would rank #15 of all NFL QBs.ESPN's Fowler reports that many NFL execs would not pick up this option because of the concussions and cloudy future. A number of fans will chime in saying that even after three years they are still not sold with TOs and the same mistakes still the same problems. The cap is also an issue. BAD timing.I see this as a risk but one we have to take. We have no option let alone a better one. We no longer have our two top picks in a TOP QB draft and cannot afford a FA.Best case, Tua finally come through. Worst case, we have him until drafting a QB in 2024.Side Note- Jackson would get $14 M and Noah $11 M. The only thing to exercise here is futility.