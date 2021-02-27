What to do with pick number 3

People are going to over think this to death.
But you literally might have the 4 most dynamic and productive offensive playmakers the draft has seen in the past 5 years.
This team absolutely lacked playmakers. If you don't add one of those 4 guys to your team, you have failed.
Yes Sewell is a nice OT prospect, yes Parsons (assuming off the field doesn't sink him) is an absolutely gifted LB prospect. Stop bargain shopping for playmakers and add an elite one when you are in position. You can even trade down and still add one of those 4 guys.
But if you don't add one of them, Miami still will just not have "gotten it".