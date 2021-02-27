 What to do with pick number 3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What to do with pick number 3

People are going to over think this to death.

But you literally might have the 4 most dynamic and productive offensive playmakers the draft has seen in the past 5 years.

This team absolutely lacked playmakers. If you don't add one of those 4 guys to your team, you have failed.

Yes Sewell is a nice OT prospect, yes Parsons (assuming off the field doesn't sink him) is an absolutely gifted LB prospect. Stop bargain shopping for playmakers and add an elite one when you are in position. You can even trade down and still add one of those 4 guys.

But if you don't add one of them, Miami still will just not have "gotten it".
 
Who do you see as the 4th? Pitts?

In my perfect scenario, we trade down to 9 at the furthest, pick up another first and maybe even a second round pick, and draft either Chase, Smith, or Waddle. Dare to dream.
 
Yes the 4th is Pitts.

I don't get paid to make the decisions, but I know if I'm Chris Grier, the priority is to get one of those 4 guys, even more than picking up additional value. Both would be ideal . . . but you can't sell me on "well we added a 2022 first even though we missed the 4 top guys in the process". You make a trade out you better make damn sure you add one of those elite guys somehow someway and not be mislead by mock drafts thinking you can easily do both.

Again I'd feel just fine taking Smith at 3 as well. He's the best player in the draft for my money so getting him 2 spots after the top pick works for me.
 
Could not agree more. The top teams all have top playmakers and we don't have any at all. Now we have a real chance to get a top playmaker and people want to draft an OT.....smh
 
Lol...

A strong O line might have something to do with helping those top play makers, be top play makers.
Ask Mahones, Even he couldn't be that normal game changer ( top playmaker) when you got no time or throwing that 20 yder in the horizontal position. I think he had top play makers but OL turned into the Big Problem.

Football 101, a good to great offensive line can make some of those ok playmakers top playmakers.
Build the O line and whoever we got playing QB has a much better shot at being good. And hopefully it's Tua..
 
