What to do with pick number 3

bdizzle00 said: Who do you see as the 4th? Pitts?



In my perfect scenario, we trade down to 9 at the furthest, pick up another first and maybe even a second round pick, and draft either Chase, Smith, or Waddle. Dare to dream. Click to expand...

Yes the 4th is Pitts.I don't get paid to make the decisions, but I know if I'm Chris Grier, the priority is to get one of those 4 guys, even more than picking up additional value. Both would be ideal . . . but you can't sell me on "well we added a 2022 first even though we missed the 4 top guys in the process". You make a trade out you better make damn sure you add one of those elite guys somehow someway and not be mislead by mock drafts thinking you can easily do both.Again I'd feel just fine taking Smith at 3 as well. He's the best player in the draft for my money so getting him 2 spots after the top pick works for me.